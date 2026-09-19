The losing streak continues as the Mustangs fell to 0-4 Friday night, with Pike Road pulling away for a 50-14 victory. Stanhope Elmore stayed within striking distance early before the Patriots took control in the second half.

Pike Road jumped out quickly, forcing Stanhope to play from behind. The Mustangs struggled with penalties and consistency early, while the Patriots continued moving the ball.

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Aiden Payton / For TPI Stanhope Elmore's Dee Barnes (1) and Davis Foshee (6) celebrate a play against Pike Road on Friday night.