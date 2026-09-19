The losing streak continues as the Mustangs fell to 0-4 Friday night, with Pike Road pulling away for a 50-14 victory. Stanhope Elmore stayed within striking distance early before the Patriots took control in the second half.
Pike Road jumped out quickly, forcing Stanhope to play from behind. The Mustangs struggled with penalties and consistency early, while the Patriots continued moving the ball.
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM CDT SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Heat index values up to 107 expected.
* WHERE...Autauga, Bibb, Blount, Calhoun, Cherokee, Chilton, Coosa,
Dallas, Elmore, Etowah, Fayette, Greene, Hale, Jefferson, Lamar,
Lowndes, Marengo, Marion, Montgomery, Perry, Pickens, Shelby, St.
Clair, Sumter, Talladega, Tallapoosa, Tuscaloosa, Walker, and
Winston Counties.
* WHEN...From noon to 8 PM CDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and
pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any
circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when possible
and drink plenty of water.
To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and
Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in
shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat
should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an
emergency! Call 9 1 1.
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