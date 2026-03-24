Featured Piggly Wiggly hosts grand opening in Wetumpka Cliff Williams Cliff Williams Staff Writer Author email Mar 24, 2026 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Buy Now Cliff Williams / TPI The new Piggly Wiggly Food for Less is now open on U.S. Highway 231 in Wetumpka. Cliff Williams 334-740-1116 A familiar branded grocery store has been open in Wetumpka for about three months, but held its grand opening Thursday. It is officially in Wetumpka now in the same building as Winn Dixie, now under the Piggly Wiggly Food for Less. × This page requires Javascript. Javascript is required for you to be able to read premium content. Please enable it in your browser settings. kAm%96 72>:=:2C A:8 =@8@ ?@H 25@C?D E96 D2>6 3F:=5:?8 H96C6 2DD@4:2E6D 92G6 H@C<65 7@C 2?@E96C 8C@46C 7@C J62CD] k^AmkAm“p3@FE hgT @7 E96 6>A=@J66D >256 E96 EC2?D:E:@? 7C@> (:?? s:I:6 E@ !:88=J (:88=J[” DE@C6 >2?286C q:==J r2C56? D2:5] “%96 ?6H @H?6CD[ E96 |4s2?:6= 72>:=J[ H2?E65 E@ C6E2:? 2== @7 E96 2DD@4:2E6D] (6 925 EH@ E@ C6E:C6 2?5 2?@E96C E@ 492?86 42C66CD]”k^AmkAm!:88=J (:88=J @A6C2E6D H:E9 ?@ D6=7\4964<@FE] xE’D 366? C6A=2465 H:E9 32886CD 2?5 42D9:6CD]k^AmkAm“rFDE@>6C D6CG:46 :D 3:8[” r2C56? D2:5] “p== E96 DE277 H:== 8C66E J@F H:E9 2 D>:=6 2D E96J 2=H2JD 92G6 2?5 H:== 36 2G2:=23=6 E@ 2DD:DE 4FDE@>6CD]”k^AmkAm%96 DE@C6 92D r6CE:7:65 p?8FD q667[ 7C6D9 7CF:ED 2?5 G686E23=6D 2?5 562=D] %96C6 :D 2 56=: H:E9 D=:465 >62ED 7@C 9@>6] qFE E96C6 2C6 2=D@ 9@E E23=6D 762EFC:?8 C@E:DD6C:6 49:4<6?D[ D>@<65 C:3D 2?5 qq"] %96C6 :D 6G6? 2 56=: 32C 762EFC:?8 :E6>D DF49 2D 7C:65 49:4<6?[ >242C@?: 2?5 4966D6 2?5 >@C6]k^AmkAm!:88=J (:88=J :D @? &]$] w:89H2J ab` 24C@DD 7C@> %C:?:EJ tA:D4@A2= r9FC49]k^Am Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Wetumpka Grocery Grocery Store Piggly Wiggly Cliff Williams Staff Writer Author email Follow Cliff Williams Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Herald e-Edition Wetumpka Herald Wetumpka Herald Most Popular Arrest made in decades old sex abuse allegation ‘He was supposed to go to prom’ Murderer sentenced in plea deal in shooting death of a 16-year-old Wetumpka council amends budget PLAY BALL Youth baseball and softball opens league play, honors cancer survivor No more water meter sharing in Eclectic Local Weather Currently in Alexander City 71° 72° / 48° 6 PM 70° 7 PM 66° 8 PM 62° 9 PM 60° 10 PM 59° Online Poll Did you wear green for St. Patty’s Day? You voted: Yes No - I got pinched Vote View Results Back Copyright 2026 TPI Media Group | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.