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Cliff Williams / TPI The new Piggly Wiggly Food for Less is now open on U.S. Highway 231 in Wetumpka.

A familiar branded grocery store has been open in Wetumpka for about three months, but held its grand opening Thursday. 

It is officially in Wetumpka now in the same building as Winn Dixie, now under the Piggly Wiggly Food for Less.

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