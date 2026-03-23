Featured ‘He was supposed to go to prom’ Murderer sentenced in plea deal in shooting death of a 16-year-old Cliff Williams Cliff Williams Staff Writer Author email Mar 23, 2026 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Mose Abrams Maurio D. Williams didn’t get a chance to graduate high school. He didn’t get to do a lot of things in life. It was cut short in March 2023.Williams, 16, of Montgomery, was shot while in a vehicle in Millbrook from gunfire from another vehicle. × This page requires Javascript. Javascript is required for you to be able to read premium content. Please enable it in your browser settings. kAm“|J =:76 92D ?@E 366? E96 D2>6 D:?46[” (:==:2>D’ >@E96C D2:5] “w6 H2D >J 36DE 7C:6?5] w6 H2D DFAA@D65 E@ 8@ E@ AC@>] w6 5:5?’E 86E E@ 5@ E92E]”k^AmkAm|:==3C@@< A@=:46 49:67 !]z] y@9?D@? D2:5 :? a_ab H:E?6DD6D E@=5 =2H 6?7@C46>6?E @?6 G69:4=6 H2D 7@==@H:?8 2?@E96C @? w:89H2J `c 36EH66? x?8C2> #@25 2?5 !2:86 w:==D $F35:G:D:@? H:E9 H@C5D @C 86DEFC6D 36:?8 6I492?865] vF? D9@ED H6C6 7:C65 :? E96 2C62 @7 v@G6C?@CD sC:G6] k^AmkAm(:==:2>D H2D DECF4< 3J 8F?7:C6] k^AmkAmy@9?D@? D2:5 E96 @E96C EH@ @44FA2?ED[ 3@E9 ;FG6?:=6D[ H6C6 EC62E65 2E E96 D46?6] ~?6 925 2? 6J6 :?;FCJ 7C@> D92EE6C65 8=2DD 2?5 H2D E2<6? E@ q2AE:DE $@FE9]k^AmkAm|@D6 p3C2>D @7 |:==3C@@< H2D 2CC6DE65 D@@? 27E6C E96 :?4:56?E] w6 H2D 492C865 H:E9 >FC56C] r92C86D @7 2EE6>AE65 >FC56C 2?5 D9@@E:?8 :?E@ 2? @44FA:65 G69:4=6 H6C6 5:D>:DD65 2D A2CE @7 2 A=62 562= H96C6 p3C2>D 28C665 E@ 2 b_\J62C AC:D@? D6?E6?46] p3C2>D H2E4965 (:==:2>D’ 72>:=J 2D E96J 82G6 G:4E:> :>A24E DE2E6>6?ED %9FCD52J 367@C6 yF586 y@J !246 q@@E9]k^AmkAmp3C2>D’ 72>:=J 4C:65 2D E96J 962C5 E96 G:4E:> :>A24E DE2E6>6?ED 2?5 :E 4@?E:?F65 2D p3C2>D 255C6DD65 (:==:2>D’ 72>:=J]k^AmkAmp3C2>D H2D 5C6DD65 :? 2? @C2?86 ;F>A DF:E H:E9 t=>@C6 r@F?EJ y2:= AC:?E65 @? E96 324< 2?5 H62C:?8 92?54F77D 2?5 D924<=6D H96? 96 EFC?65 E@ E96 (:==:2>D 72>:=J]k^AmkAm“x H@F=5 =:<6 E@ 2A@=@8:K6[” p3C2>D D2:5] k^AmkAmq@@E9 255C6DD65 p3C2>D 2D D96 D:8?65 @77 @? E96 b_\J62C A=62 562=]k^AmkAm“*@F E@@< 2 =:76 7@C H92E C62D@?n” q@@E9 D2:5] “%9:D :D b_ J62CD @7 J@FC =:76 J@F H:== ?@E 86E 324<]”k^Am Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Crime Murder Millbrook Millbrook Police Department Cliff Williams Staff Writer Author email Follow Cliff Williams Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Herald e-Edition Wetumpka Herald Wetumpka Herald Most Popular Arrest made in decades old sex abuse allegation PLAY BALL Youth baseball and softball opens league play, honors cancer survivor A PARENT'S WORST NIGHTMARE Child rapist sentenced to 50 years in plea deal No more water meter sharing in Eclectic ‘He was supposed to go to prom’ Murderer sentenced in plea deal in shooting death of a 16-year-old Local Weather Currently in Alexander City 79° 79° / 56° 1 PM 79° 2 PM 79° 3 PM 79° 4 PM 77° 5 PM 76° Online Poll Did you wear green for St. Patty’s Day? You voted: Yes No - I got pinched Vote View Results Back Copyright 2026 TPI Media Group | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.