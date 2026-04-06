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Cliff Williams / TPI Wetumpka Mayor Jerry Willis speaks Friday night as officials, property owners and artists celebrated the ribbon cutting of Wetumpka’s newest mural.

There is a new postcard circulating in Wetumpka. It’s on card stock ready for mailing and was inspired by a new mural by artist Chris Johnson.

Johnson joined Main Street Wetumpka, Main Street Alabama, Wetumpka officials, building owner Freddie Lynn and others to celebrate Wetumpka’s newest art installation.

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Cliff Williams / TPI Mural artists Chris Johnson speaks about how he created Wetumpka’s newest mural.

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