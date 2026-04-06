Featured POSTCARD WORTHY Mural celebrated with a ribbon cutting in downtown Wetumpka Cliff Williams Cliff Williams Staff Writer Author email Apr 6, 2026 7 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Buy Now Cliff Williams / TPI Wetumpka Mayor Jerry Willis speaks Friday night as officials, property owners and artists celebrated the ribbon cutting of Wetumpka’s newest mural. CLIFF WILLIAMS 334-740-1116 There is a new postcard circulating in Wetumpka. It’s on card stock ready for mailing and was inspired by a new mural by artist Chris Johnson.Johnson joined Main Street Wetumpka, Main Street Alabama, Wetumpka officials, building owner Freddie Lynn and others to celebrate Wetumpka’s newest art installation. × This page requires Javascript. Javascript is required for you to be able to read premium content. Please enable it in your browser settings. kAm“x H2?E E@ E6== J@F @?6 E9:?8 23@FE W2X >FC2= =:<6 E9:D[” 7@C>6C |2:? $EC66E p=232>2 3@2C5 AC6D:56?E y:> qJ2C5 D2:5] “%9:D D2JD H96C6 J@F 2C6] xEVD 2 D6?D6 @7 A=246 >2C<6C] xE D2JD H6VC6 :? (6EF>A<2] !6@A=6 H:== H2?E E@ 92G6 E96:C A:4EFC6 >256 E96C6]”k^AmkAm(6EF>A<2 |2J@C y6CCJ (:==:D D2:5 96 H2=<65 2C@F?5 5@H?E@H? uC:52J ;FDE 9@FCD 367@C6 96 96=A65 4FE E96 C:33@? 7@C E96 >FC2=] w6 6IA6C:6?465 H92E qJ2C5 56D4C:365[ @FE @7 E@H? G:D:E@CD E2<:?8 :? 5@H?E@H? (6EF>A<2]k^AmkAm“x >6E D@>6 A6@A=6 E92E H6C6 7C@> %2>A2[ u=@C:52[ A6@A=6 7C@> sFC92>[ }@CE9 r2C@=:?2[ A6@A=6 7C@> wF?EDG:==6[” (:==:D D2:5] “%96J H6C6 2== D@ 6I4:E65 E@ 36 96C6 2?5 6?;@J H92E H6 92G6 96C6 :? 5@H?E@H?]”k^AmkAm%96 G:D:@? 7@C E96 >FC2= @? %96 {@7ED 2E qC:586 2?5 w:== DE2CE65 H:E9 3F:=5:?8 @H?6CD {J?? 2?5 (633 $>:E9] %96J H6?E E@ |2:? $EC66E (6EF>A<2 6I64FE:G6 5:C64E@C w2=6J vC66?6] $@@? E96J DE2CE65 E@ H@C< H:E9 y@9?D@? 7@C H92E E96 >FC2= H@F=5 =@@< =:<6] |2:? $EC66E p=232>2 DE6AA65 :? 2?5 AC@G:565 2 8C2?E E@ A2CE:2==J 7F?5 E96 >FC2=]k^AmkAmqFE E96 :562 @7 2 >FC2= 3682? 367@C6 {J?? 2?5 (633 DE2CE65 C6?@G2E:?8 E96 3F:=5:?8 :?E@ 2 C6DE2FC2?E 2?5 D9@CE\E6C> =@7E C6?E2=D] %96J H@C<65 H:E9 E96 C656G6=@A>6?E 2FE9@C:EJ 7:CDE E@ 24BF:C6 E96 3F:=5:?8]k^AmkAm“(6 925 E@ DF3>:E 2 G:D:@? 7@C H92E H6 H6C6 8@:?8 E@ 5@ H:E9 E96 3F:=5:?8 :? @C56C E@ 86E :E 7C@> E96>[” {J?? D2:5] “x? @FC G6CJ 7:CDE :>286 E92E H6 D9@H65 E96> :?4=F565 2 >FC2=] $@ :E 92D 2=H2JD 366? :? E96 A=2?D E@ 5@ E9:D]”k^AmkAmqJ2C5 D2:5 AF3=:4\AC:G2E6 A2CE?6CD9:AD 2C6 6I24E=J H92E |2:? $EC66E :D 2== 23@FE] xE 4C62E6D DF446DD DE@C:6D E9C@F89 p=232>2’D bc |2:? $EC66E 4@>>F?:E:6D]k^AmkAm“%9:D >FC2= H@F=5 ?@E 92G6 366? A@DD:3=6 H:E9@FE 2 8C2?E 7C@> |2:? $EC66E p=232>2[” qJ2C5 D2:5] “p?5 :E H@F=5 ?@E 92G6 366? A@DD:3=6 H:E9@FE D@>6 AC:G2E6 A2CE:4:A2E:@?] $@ AF3=:4[ AC:G2E6 A2CE?6CD9:AD 2C6 6DD6?E:2= 7@C DF446DD 2?5 8C@HE9]”k^AmkAmqJ2C5 D2:5 :E 2== 8@6D 324< E@ |2:? $EC66E’D 7@FC A@:?E 2AAC@249 @7 56D:8?[ 64@?@>:4 G:E2=:EJ[ @C82?:K2E:@? 2?5 AC@>@E:@?]k^AmkAm“$F446DD @7 |2:? $EC66E AC@;64ED :D 4@?E:?86?E @? >2?J @7 E96D6[” qJ2C5 D2:5] k^AmkAm{J?? 9@A6D E96 AC@;64E :?DA:C6D @E96CD E@ 5@ 8C62E E9:?8D :? (6EF>A<2 2?5 36 H92E @E96CD D66 :? u2:C9@A6 2?5 @E96C D>2== 5@H?E@H? 56DE:?2E:@?D] k^AmkAm“(6 42? =:G6 2?JH96C6[” {J?? D2:5] “|J A6CD@?2= A9:=@D@A9J :D E92E H6 D9@F=5 >2<6 E96 A=246 H96C6 H6VC6 =:G:?8 8C62E] xE E2<6D :?G6DE>6?E[ :E E2<6D 4@>>:E>6?E 2?5 :E E2<6D 2 A2CE?6CD9:A] xEVD ?@E 2== @? E96 4:EJ[ :EVD ?@E 2== @? E96 >2:? DEC66ED[ ?@E 2== @? E96 492>36C] xEVD @? 2== @7 FD]”k^Am Buy Now Cliff Williams / TPI Mural artists Chris Johnson speaks about how he created Wetumpka’s newest mural. CLIFF WILLIAMS 334-740-1116 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Wetumpka Mural Main Streetwetumpka Main Street Alabama Cliff Williams Staff Writer Author email Follow Cliff Williams Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Herald e-Edition Wetumpka Herald Wetumpka Herald Most Popular Prattville man arrested for possession of child porn Chamber helps celebrate another new business in Wetumpka Two students injured in school bus crash ‘He was supposed to go to prom’ Murderer sentenced in plea deal in shooting death of a 16-year-old Always the Doctor: Patients for ER doctor started as pets, now are community members Local Weather Currently in Alexander City 66° 66° / 51° 5 PM 66° 6 PM 66° 7 PM 62° 8 PM 59° 9 PM 56° Online Poll What is your favorite Easter tradition? You voted: Sunrise service Sunday supper Egg hunts & decorating Easter baskets Vote View Results Back Copyright 2026 TPI Media Group | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.