Featured Ricks name officer of the year in Wetumpka Cliff Williams Cliff Williams Staff Writer Author email Apr 18, 2026 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A four-year veteran of the Wetumpka Police Department has been named a CrimeStoppers Officer of the Year. × This page requires Javascript. Javascript is required for you to be able to read premium content. Please enable it in your browser settings. kAm%96 @C82?:K2E:@? H2D :? (6EF>A<2 =2DE H66< E@ AC6D6?E rA=] z2>6C@? #:4<D 2? 2H2C5 ?2>:?8 9:> 2D E96 (6EF>A<2 !@=:46 s6A2CE>6?E a_ad ~77:46C @7 E96 *62C]k^Am kAm“xE’D 8C62E H96? H6 86E E@ 5@ E9:D[” rC:>6$E@AA6CD 6I64FE:G6 5:C64E@C %@?J v2CC6EE D2:5] “~7E6? E96 :?7@C>2E:@? H6 3C@2542DE :D E@ 96=A 2:5 :? 2CC6DE:?8 2? @776?56C] %9:D C64@8?:K6D 2 8C62E A@=:46 @77:46C]”k^AmkAm#:4<D 42>6 E@ E96 (6EF>A<2 !@=:46 s6A2CE>6?E 7@FC J62CD 28@ 27E6C D6CG:?8 2D 2 4@CC64E:@?D @77:46C 2E E96 t=>@C6 r@F?EJ y2:=] p44@C5:?8 E@ A@=:46 49:67 t5 #66G6D[ #:4<D 92D 56>@?DEC2E65 @FEDE2?5:?8 56A6?523:=:EJ[ 2 DEC@?8 H@C< 6E9:4 2?5 9:89 >@C2= 492C24E6C]k^AmkAm“w6’D E96 <:?5 @7 @77:46C H9@ 42? 2=H2JD 36 4@F?E65 @? E@ 8@ 23@G6 2?5 36J@?5 E96 42== @7 5FEJ[” #66G6D D2:5] “(96E96C 96’D 2DD:DE:?8 76==@H @77:46CD[ G@=F?E66C:?8 7@C 6IEC2 D9:7ED @C E2<:?8 @? 25565 C6DA@?D:3:=:E:6D[ rA= #:4<D 2=H2JD AFED E96 ?665D @7 E96 56A2CE>6?E 2?5 E96 4@>>F?:EJ 7:CDE]”k^AmkAm#:4<D 92D 366? 2 A2EC@= @77:46C[ ?2C4@E:4D :?G6DE:82E@C[ A2EC@= DFA6CG:D@C 2?5 2 46CE:7:65 $(p% @77:46C] w6 :D 4@?E:?F2==J D66<:?8 H2JD E@ :>AC@G6 E9C@F89 EC2:?:?8 @AA@CEF?:E:6D E@ 6IA2?5 9:D <?@H=6586 2?5 23:=:EJ E@ D6CG6 E96 4@>>F?:EJ 2?5 A@=:46 56A2CE>6?E]k^AmkAm“w:D G6CD2E:=:EJ 2?5 AC@76DD:@?2=:D> 92G6 >256 9:> 2 EC6>6?5@FD 2DD6E E@ 6G6CJ 5:G:D:@? 96 92D D6CG65 :?[” #66G6D D2:5] “w6 2AAC@2496D 6G6CJ E2D< H:E9 7@4FD[ :?E68C:EJ 2?5 2 4@>>:E>6?E E@ 6I46==6?46 62C?:?8 E96 ECFDE 2?5 C6DA64E @7 3@E9 A66CD 2?5 DFA6CG:D@CD]”k^AmkAm#66G6D ?@>:?2E65 #:4<D 7@C E96 2H2C5 2?5 C642==65 9:D 2EEC:3FE6D]k^AmkAm“rA=] #:4<D C6AC6D6?ED E96 G6CJ 36DE @7 H92E :E >62?D E@ D6CG6[” #66G6D D2:5] “w:D AC@76DD:@?2=:D>[ :?E68C:EJ 2?5 D6=7=6DD 565:42E:@? 2C6 2? :?DA:C2E:@? E@ 6G6CJ >6>36C @7 E9:D 56A2CE>6?E]”k^Am Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Wetumpka Wetumpka Police Department Officer Of The Year Crimestoppers Cliff Williams Staff Writer Author email Follow Cliff Williams Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Herald e-Edition Wetumpka Herald Wetumpka Herald Most Popular Minor injury in shooting where about a dozen rounds were fired Defendant’s phone connected to vehicle moments before crash Wetumpka man facing murder and assault charges Wetumpka man arrested for aggravated surveillance, sexual extortion Conversations led by defendants in sex sting operation revealed in court Local Weather Currently in Alexander City 77° Partly Cloudy77° / 60° 2 PM 77° 3 PM 78° 4 PM 79° 5 PM 80° 6 PM 79° Online Poll Did you go to your senior prom? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back Copyright 2026 TPI Media Group | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.