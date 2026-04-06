Scouts are bringing Egg My Yard to Wetumpka Saturday Cliff Williams Cliff Williams Staff Writer Author email Apr 6, 2026 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save There is a secret mission happening Saturday night and eggs filled with candy will magically appear in some yards across Elmore County.Egg My Yard is all part of a fundraising effort for Scouting America Troop 168 in Wetumpka. It’s similar to flamingoing a yard only this is aimed at Easter. × This page requires Javascript. Javascript is required for you to be able to read premium content. Please enable it in your browser settings. kAm“xE’D 2? 62DJ H2J 7@C A2C6?ED @C 8C2?5A2C6?ED E@ 9:56 688D :? E96:C J2C5 7@C E96:C 49:=5C6? 2?5 8C2?549:=5C6?[” 2DD:DE2?E D4@FE>2DE6C %:?2 $A62CD D2:5] “(6 H:== 9:56 E96 688D DE2CE:?8 23@FE 5FD< 2?5 D9@F=5 36 7:?:D965 3J 23@FE h A]>] $2EFC52J] (6 H:== E6IE E96> 367@C6 H6 86E E96C6 E@ >2<6 DFC6 2?J 5@8D 2C6 AFE 2H2J 2?5 =66C:?8 6J6D 7C@> 49:=5C6? 2C6 9:556?]”k^Am kAm$A62CD D2:5 E96 EC@@A 92D 2==@42E65 2== :ED 2G2:=23=6 D=@ED 7@C E9:D t2DE6C 3FE 2C6 =@@<:?8 2E @E96C 7F?5C2:D6CD :? E96 4@>:?8 >@?E9D E@ DFAA@CE E96 2== 8:C=D EC@@A] k^AmkAm“(6 2C6 9@A:?8 E@ C2:D6 6?@F89 7F?5D E9C@F89 7F?5C2:D:?8 E@ AFC492D6 @FC EC@@A 7=28[” $A62CD D2:5]k^AmkAm%C@@A `eg H2D 7@C>65 D6G6C2= J62CD 28@ H:E9 6:89E 8:C=D 27E6C @?6 925 ;FDE 4C@DD65 @G6C 7C@> 2 A24<] rFCC6?E=J E96 EC@@A :D 2=D@ D66<:?8 >@C6 >6>36CD]k^AmkAm“(6 5@ ?@E 92G6 @FC @H? A24< C:89E ?@H[” $A62CD D2:5] “q6:?8 2? 2== 8:C=D EC@@A =:>:ED FD D@>6[ 3FE H6 DE:== 5@ >@DE @7 E96 EC25:E:@?2= 24E:G:E:6D @7 D4@FE:?8]”k^AmkAm%96 EC@@A >66ED @? |@?52J ?:89ED H:E9 %C@@A `b 2E E96 u:CDE !C6D3JE6C:2? r9FC49 :? (6EF>A<2]k^AmkAm%9@D6 :?E6C6DE65 :? =62C?:?8 >@C6 23@FE E96 2== 8:C=D %C@@A `eg 42? 6>2:= $A62CD 2E k2 E2C86ElQ03=2?<Q 9C67lQ>2:=E@i%C@@A`eg(6EF>A<2o8>2:=]4@>Qm%C@@A`eg(6EF>A<2o8>2:=]4@>k^2m]k^Am Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Egg Hunt Easter Fundraiser Wetumpka Scouting Cliff Williams Staff Writer Author email Follow Cliff Williams Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Herald e-Edition Wetumpka Herald Wetumpka Herald Most Popular Prattville man arrested for possession of child porn Chamber helps celebrate another new business in Wetumpka Two students injured in school bus crash ‘He was supposed to go to prom’ Murderer sentenced in plea deal in shooting death of a 16-year-old Always the Doctor: Patients for ER doctor started as pets, now are community members Local Weather Currently in Alexander City 65° 66° / 51° 5 PM 66° 6 PM 66° 7 PM 62° 8 PM 59° 9 PM 56° Online Poll What is your favorite Easter tradition? You voted: Sunrise service Sunday supper Egg hunts & decorating Easter baskets Vote View Results Back Copyright 2026 TPI Media Group | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.