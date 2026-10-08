The Wetumpka Indians are looking to get back on track Thursday, when they take on the Park Crossing Thunderbirds, with both teams looking to build momentum at a crucial point in the season.

Park Crossing enters the game with a renewed sense of confidence after ending its losing streak with a 28-27 victory over Percy Julian. The Thunderbirds had struggled to find the win, but even a narrow victory gave Park Crossing an opportunity to carry that momentum into its matchup with Wetumpka.