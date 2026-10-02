Stanhope Elmore shuts out Rehobeth for road region win Chad Moore Chad Moore Author email Oct 2, 2026 Oct 2, 2026 Updated Oct 2, 2026 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Stanhope Elmore turned a difficult short week into a statement defensive performance Friday night, shutting out Rehobeth 24-0 on the road to earn a region victory.The win continued Stanhope Elmore’s dominance in the series against Rehobeth, improving the Mustangs to 3-0 all time against the Rebels. × This page requires Javascript. Javascript is required for you to be able to read premium content. Please enable it in your browser settings. kAm$E2?9@A6 t=>@C6 4@249 wF?E6C p52>D 4C65:E65 E96 E62>’D 5676?D6 7@C D6EE:?8 E96 E@?6[ A2CE:4F=2C=J 282:?DE #69@36E9’D F?:BF6 D:?8=6\H:?8 @776?D6]k^AmkAm“~FEDE2?5:?8 5676?D:G6 677@CE 24C@DD E96 3@2C5[” p52>D D2:5] “p?JE:>6 J@F 42? A:E49 2 D9FE@FE 2E E96 dp =6G6=[ 6DA64:2==J @? E96 C@25[ :E’D 2 3:8 5676?D:G6 82>6]”k^AmkAmp52>D 9:89=:89E65 +249 v@@5D@?[ s6@?5C6 (2D9:?8E@?[ s2J=2? }:I@?[ y@C52? (2E6CD 2?5 y@D6A9 vC:77:? 7@C E96:C 5676?D:G6 A6C7@C>2?46D] w6 D2:5 DE@AA:?8 #69@36E9’D D:?8=6\H:?8 2EE24< C6BF:C65 5:D4:A=:?6 2?5 A9JD:42=:EJ E9C@F89@FE E96 82>6]k^Am Buy Now Samuel Higgs / TPI Stanhope Elmore athlete Deondrae Washington (5) and the Mustangs beat Rehobeth on Thursday night. kAm%96 |FDE2?8D 2=D@ C646:G65 2?@E96C DEC@?8 A6C7@C>2?46 7C@> CF??:?8 324< s2>2CC:2? “s66” q2C?6D[ H9@ DFCA2DD65 `__ CFD9:?8 J2C5D 2?5 D4@C65 EH@ E@F495@H?D]k^AmkAm%C2J $>:E9 AC@G:565 2?@E96C >2;@C 4@?EC:3FE:@? @776?D:G6=J[ :?4=F5:?8 2 eb\J2C5 E@F495@H? CF? @? 2 C6G6CD6] $>:E9 2=D@ 42F89E >F=E:A=6 A2DD6D 2?5 2AA62C65 E@ 92G6 2?@E96C =@?8 E@F495@H? C646AE:@? 367@C6 E96 A=2J H2D ?682E65 3J 2 9@=5:?8 A6?2=EJ]k^AmkAm“%C2J $>:E9 >256 D@>6 6IA=@D:G6 A=2JD @? @776?D6[” p52>D D2:5]k^AmkAm$E2?9@A6 t=>@C6’D DA64:2= E62>D 2=D@ C6>2:?65 A6C764E @? E96 ?:89E] y@9? tDAJ 4@?G6CE65 2== E9C66 @7 9:D 6IEC2\A@:?E 2EE6>AED 2?5 >256 9:D =@?6 7:6=5\8@2= 2EE6>AE]k^AmkAm%96 G:4E@CJ 42>6 @? D9@CE ?@E:46 27E6C E96 |FDE2?8D’ D4965F=6 H2D 23CFAE=J 492?865[ 255:?8 2?@E96C 492==6?86 E@ 2? 2=C625J 5:77:4F=E C@25 >2E49FA]k^AmkAm“x’> AC@F5 @7 E96 677@CE 2?5 6?6C8J :E E@@< E@ 8@ 86E 2 C68:@? H:? @? E96 C@25 @? 2? 23CFAE=J D4965F=65 D9@CE H66<[” p52>D D2:5]k^AmkAm$E2?9@A6 t=>@C6 6?E6C65 E96 >2E49FA =@@<:?8 7@C :ED D64@?5 H:? @7 E96 D62D@?[ H9:=6 #69@36E9 H2D 2EE6>AE:?8 E@ 3F:=5 @? :ED 7:CDE G:4E@CJ[ 2 `c\g H:? @G6C !2C< rC@DD:?8 E96 AC6G:@FD H66<]k^AmkAmx?DE625[ E96 |FDE2?8D FD65 E96:C 5676?D6 2?5 3:8 @776?D:G6 A=2JD E@ <66A E96 #636=D 7C@> 42CCJ:?8 E92E >@>6?EF> :?E@ uC:52J ?:89E]k^AmkAm%96 G:4E@CJ 8:G6D $E2?9@A6 t=>@C6 2?@E96C @AA@CEF?:EJ E@ 3F:=5 >@>6?EF> 2D :E >@G6D 7@CH2C5 :? C68:@? A=2J]k^Am Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Stanhope Elmore Rehobeth Mustangs Rebels Hunter Adams Chad Moore Author email Follow Chad Moore Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Herald e-Edition Wetumpka Herald Wetumpka Herald Most Popular Resident wants first option if city property is put up for sale Tutwiler visitor arrested for contraband Holtville breaks through against Beauregard with 48-22 victory Arrest and incident reports of the Wetumpka Police Department from Sept. 2 to Sept. 10 ‘10 Years Under the Lights’ Main Street Wetumpka celebrates a decade of downtown revitalization Local Weather Currently in Alexander City 72° Rain Shower77° / 71° 11 PM 72° 12 AM 72° 1 AM 72° 2 AM 70° 3 AM 70° Online Poll Has the road you lived on been paved in the last 10 years? You voted: Yes No I'm unsure Vote View Results Back Copyright 2026 TPI Media Group | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.