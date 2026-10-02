Stanhope Elmore turned a difficult short week into a statement defensive performance Friday night, shutting out Rehobeth 24-0 on the road to earn a region victory.

The win continued Stanhope Elmore’s dominance in the series against Rehobeth, improving the Mustangs to 3-0 all time against the Rebels.

stanhope elmore 001.jpg
Buy Now

Samuel Higgs / TPI Stanhope Elmore athlete Deondrae Washington (5) and the Mustangs beat Rehobeth on Thursday night.