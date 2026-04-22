Featured Volunteering, learning at the same time Cliff Williams Cliff Williams Staff Writer Author email Apr 22, 2026 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Wetumpka High School students are proving you can learn and give back to the community at the same time. × This page requires Javascript. Javascript is required for you to be able to read premium content. Please enable it in your browser settings. kAmp 8C@FA @7 DEF56?ED C646?E=J AC@G65 E96 :562 H9:=6 G@=F?E66C:?8 2E E96 t=>@C6 r@F?EJ q=24< w:DE@CJ |FD6F> 2D :E 9@DE65 7@FCE9 8C256CD 7C@> 24C@DD E96 4@F?EJ] %96 >FD6F>’D 3@2C5 >6>36CD 42>6 E@ E96 D49@@= E@ E92?< E96 DEF56?ED 7@C E96:C 92C5 H@C<]k^Am kAm*G@??6 $2I@? H2D A2CE @7 :?:E:2= A=2??:?8 >66E:?8D E@ 3C:?8 7@FCE9\8C256 DEF56?ED E@ E96 >FD6F> 2?5 E@ :?4=F56 9:89 D49@@= DEF56?ED E@ D6CG6 2D E@FC 8F:56D]k^AmkAm“(6 ?6G6C E9@F89E :E H@F=5 36 E9:D 8@@5[” $2I@? D2:5] “%96 DEF56?ED ;FDE E@@< C:89E E@ :E]”k^AmkAm|FD6F> 4FC2E@C q:==:6 #2H=D 4C62E65 42C5D H:E9 E2=<:?8 A@:?ED @? E96> E@ 2:5 DEF56?ED :? AC6D6?E:?8 D@>6 @7 E96 :?7@C>2E:@? 2?5 2CE:724ED E@ E96 J@F?86C DEF56?ED G:D:E:?8 E96 >FD6F>]k^AmkAm“x E9@F89E E96J H@F=5 32D:42==J C625 :E[” #2H=D D2:5] “%96J 5:5 72C >@C6] qJ E96 D64@?5 8C@FA E96J AC6EEJ >F49 925 E96 E2=<:?8 A@:?ED >6>@C:K65 2?5 H6C6 368:??:?8 E@ 9:89=:89E 6G6? >@C6 E9:?8D :? E96 >FD6F> E92E E96J E@@< 2 =:<:?8 E@]”k^AmkAm(w$ 96=A65 3J 3FD:?8 E96 DEF56?ED E@ 2?5 7C@> E96 >FD6F>]k^AmkAm“(:E9@FE9 E96:C 96=A H6 H@F=5 ?@E 92G6 366? 23=6 E@ 5@ E9:D[” #2H=D D2:5] “tG6CJ3@5J 2E (6EF>A<2 w:89 $49@@= 92D 366? D@ 96=A7F= :? E9:D]”k^AmkAm$@A9@>@C6 p?5C6H v2D<:?D 4@F=5 36 7@F?5 :? '6E6C2?D w2== DA62<:?8 H:E9 E96 7@FCE9 8C256CD] w6 A:4<65 E96 6I9:3:E 3642FD6 :E :D D@>6E9:?8 4=@D6 E@ 9:>]k^AmkAm“|J H9@=6 72>:=J :D >:=:E2CJ\@C:6?E65[” v2D<:?D D2:5] “x’> :? y#~%r 2E (6EF>A<2 w:89 $49@@= 2?5 7@F?5 E9:D E@ 36 D@>6E9:?8 x 4@F=5 62D:=J E2=< 23@FE]”k^AmkAmv2D<:?D A@:?E65 @FE E@ E96 DEF56?ED D@>6 @7 E96 A@CEC2:ED 92?8:?8 @? E96 H2==] p== 92G6 C@@ED :? t=>@C6 r@F?EJ 2?5 D@>6 DE:== =:G6 ?62C3J]k^AmkAm“(6 925 D@>6 A6@A=6 :? E96 p:C u@C46[” v2D<:?D D2:5] “xE H2D <:?5 @7 4@@= E@ D9@H E@ E96 =:EE=6 <:5D E92E ?@ >2EE6C H96C6 J@F 4@>6 7C@> @C H92E C6D@FC46D J@F 92G6[ J@F 42? DE:== >2<6 :E E@ H96C6G6C J@F H2?E]”k^AmkAmv2D<:?D 2=C625J A2CE:4:A2E6D :? 4@>>F?:EJ D6CG:46 E9C@F89 y#~%r 3FE 7@F?5 6?4@FC28:?8 7@FCE9 8C256CD E@ =62C? 2?5 96=A @E96CD E@ 36 C6H2C5:?8]k^AmkAm“xE ;FDE D9@HD E96> 9@H :>A@CE2?E 5@:?8 E9:?8D 7@C @E96CD 42? 36[” v2D<:?D D2:5] “xE D9@HD 9@H C6H2C5:?8 :E 42? 36 E@ J@FCD6=7 2?5 9@H >F49 @7 2? :>A24E :E 42? >2<6 @? D@>63@5J 6=D6VD =:76]”k^Am Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Wetumpka Elmore County Black History Museum Wetumpka High School Volunteer Elmore County Board Of Education Cliff Williams Staff Writer Author email Follow Cliff Williams Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Herald e-Edition Wetumpka Herald Wetumpka Herald Most Popular 1 person shot, 1 person in custody in Sunday shooting in Wetumpka Defendant’s phone connected to vehicle moments before crash Wetumpka man facing murder and assault charges Driver charged with assault after hitting pedestrian Conversations led by defendants in sex sting operation revealed in court Local Weather Currently in Alexander City 80° 81° / 53° 5 PM 80° 6 PM 79° 7 PM 75° 8 PM 67° 9 PM 64° Online Poll Did you go to your senior prom? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back Copyright 2026 TPI Media Group | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.