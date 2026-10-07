Submitted / TPI Students oof the Wetumpka Child Development Center joined their teachers on the play ground for a ribbon cutting for the center’s new location across from Wetumpka Elementary School.
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Submitted / TPI Students oof the Wetumpka Child Development Center joined their teachers on the play ground for a ribbon cutting for the centerÕs new location across from Wetumpka Elementary School.

Young students in the Wetumpka Child Development program are now closer to Wetumpka Elementary School.

The new location is at 707 Micanoy St., across from WES. The move was necessary as the former location in the old Wetumpka High School is being renovated into classroom space for an international baccalaureate program for Elmore County Schools. The new location brought more amenities for the young students.