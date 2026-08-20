While it’s not the only donation the Alexander City Kiwanis Club makes to Alexander City Schools each year, it is probably one of the largest.

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Alexander City Kiwanis Club president-elect Tammi Montgomery presents a $16,000 donation to Alexander City Schools at Benjamin Russell High School’s annual convocation last week.

Each year, the local Kiwanis Club becomes a part of back to school festivities during the Benjamin Russell High School convocation.