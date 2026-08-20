Josephine Blount Lowe (Josy) passed away on July 31, 2026, in Peachtree City, GA, at age 87. She was a wonderful, spirited, and caring Christian woman with a deep love for Christ and her family. Tenacious and determined, she pursued her dreams with unwavering resolve. Born in Thomaston, GA, on November 28, 1938, she was the daughter of the late Arie Ovader Kelley Causey and Hezekiah Blount, and the step-daughter of Eugene Causey. She graduated from Tallassee High School (Class of 1957) and Birmingham Baptist Hospital School of Nursing (Class of 1959). In August 1960, she married Michael Ross Lowe, her husband of more than 55 years. Josy loved animals, cooking, softball, westerns, and, above all, her family. She was a devoted wife and a loving mother, grandmother, sister, and aunt. She generously shared her blessings, opening her home to family and friends, and hosting countless family reunions. As a nurse, she demonstrated her lifelong passion for caring for others. She was deeply committed to her profession, serving as founder and president of a chapter of the Association of Operating Room Nurses (AORN) and volunteering with the Wedowee Hospital Auxiliary. She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband, and her sister, Sherrie Gene Causey Ledbetter. Survivors include her children, Lisa Henriott (Phil) of Peachtree City, GA, and Steven Lowe (Sharon) of Nashville, TN; her brother, Donald Causey (Elsie) of Tallassee, AL; and her grandchildren, Nicole Henriott, Kathleen Lowe, and Ashley Henriott, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. A celebration of her life will be held at Linville Memorial Funeral Home in Eclectic, AL on Saturday, August 22, 2026 at 11 am, with visitation starting at 10 am, and a graveside service following at Carrville Cemetery. Sympathy may be expressed by posting to her tribute wall atwww.linvillememorial.com. In lieu of flowers donations in her memory may be given to St Jude Children's Research Hospital, one of her favorite charities.