Samuel Howard Miller of Wetumpka, AL, passed on to his Father in heaven on March 22, 2026. He is preceded by parents Howard Work and Mildred Hays Miller, second wife Emma Jean Miller, sisters Nancy Green (Harold) and Patricia Tomlinson (Kenneth), step-daughter Katherine Eakin Davis, and brother David Michael Miller who died in infancy. He is survived by his son, David Samuel Miller (Lynda) and grandchildren Haley Miller Furno (Jason), Harrison, and Hayden, as well as great-grandchildren Judah Thomas Furno and Millie Ann Furno; daughter Deanna Miller Clarkson (Toby) and grandchildren Samantha Clarkson White (Andrew), Delphia, Robert, and Toby Jr; step-son Dwayne Eakin (Tina) and step-grandchildren Amanda, Peter, and Drew; and step-grandson Taylor Green (Sabrina), son of Katherine Davis, great-grandchild Noah. Sam was born on a farm in Ohio, graduating from Ohio State University as a Mechanical Engineer. He loved his family immensely and spent his life taking care of them, teaching them in the process. He passed on with love to David and Taylor his skill as a fixer-of-all things, skills which changed their lives. He passed on to David and Deanna memories of travel to see God’s beautiful creation and man’s place in it. He left behind memories of a life of integrity, honesty, and giving, qualities they work to pass on to their children. His life of giving included hours of work with Troop 13 of the Boy Scouts in Wetumpka, volunteer work that continued after David became an Eagle Scout and moved away. He supported Deanna musically with endless support and love of her piano studies. He loved Taylor and blessed him with memories of repairs and projects. He was an active member of First United Methodist Church of Wetumpka, First Baptist Church of Wetumpka, and Frazer Church. He will be sorely missed, but what he left behind in his love of the Father and his devotion will continue.