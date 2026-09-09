Cooler heads need to prevail Sep 9, 2026 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email TPI Staff Author email Follow TPI Staff Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Debate can be good, especially in election season. We can quickly see where people stand and the thinking behind the issue.Debate is good when it's cordial. × This page requires Javascript. Javascript is required for you to be able to read premium content. Please enable it in your browser settings. kAmkDA2?mp 7C:6?5=J 5:D4FDD:@? 2>@?8 A6@A=6 H:E9 5:776C6?E G:6HA@:?ED D9@F=5 =625 E@ 2? F?56CDE2?5:?8 @7 H96C6 D@>6@?6 7@C>65 2? @A:?:@?] p 5632E6 @7 E9:D >2EE6C >2J ?@E =625 D@>6@?6 E@ 492?86 E96:C >:?5 @? 2 >2EE6C 3FE J@F DE:== =62G6 2D 7C:6?5D] *@F 28C66 E@ 5:D28C66 2?5 42CCJ @?]k^DA2?mk^AmkAmkDA2?ms632E6 :D 325 H96? D@>6@?6 42??@E 2446AE 2 5:776C:?8 @A:?:@?]k^DA2?mk^AmkAmkDA2?mu@C E96 A2DE D6G6C2= J62CD :E 2AA62CD >2?J 92G6 7@C8@EE6? :E’D ~z E@ 5:D28C66] !6@A=6 92G6 7@C8@EE6? 5632E6 2?5 5:D4FDD:@? 92G6 =65 E@ 8C62E :562D 2?5 AC@8C2>D] !6@A=6 92G6 7@C8@EE6? 5632E6 2?5 5:D4FDD:@? 2=D@ >62?D 4@>AC@>:D6D >FDE 36 >256]k^DA2?mk^AmkAmkDA2?m$@>6@?6 >2J ?@E 86E 6G6CJE9:?8 E96J H2?E E@52J[ 3FE E96C6 :D 2=H2JD E@>@CC@H[ ?6IE H66< @C 2 J62C 7C@> ?@H] %96 A6CD@? @C 8C@FA D@>6@?6 4@>AC@>:D65 H:E9 E@52J D9@F=5 36 E96C6 E@ 96=A E@>@CC@H 7@C E96 ?6IE 42FD6]k^DA2?mk^AmkAmkDA2?mqFE E96 @?=J H2J 7@C :E 2== E@ H@C< :D E@ F?56CDE2?5 H6 2C6 ?@E 4=@?6D @7 6249 @E96C] (6 5@ ?@E 92G6 E96 D2>6 324<8C@F?5D] (6 5@ ?@E 2== 92G6 E96 D2>6 E9@F89ED 2?5 6IA6C:6?46D] $@ H6 42? ?@E 2=H2JD 4@>6 E@ E96 D2>6 4@?4=FD:@?D 2?5 E92E :D ~z] xE :D ~z E@ 5:D28C66 @G6C @A:?:@? @C H96C6 2 5:??6C D9@F=5 36 96=5] k^DA2?mk^AmkAmkDA2?mqFE :E :D ?@E ~z E@ @FEC:89E 2C8F6 2?5 5:D28C66 @G6C 724ED] %H@ A=FD EH@ H:== 2=H2JD 36 7@FC] %96C6 :D ?@ @E96C 2?DH6C] %@ 2C8F6 @G6C :E H:== ;FDE =625 E@ ?2>6 42==:?8] $@>6 >:89E 5@ :E ;FDE E@ 82:? 7@==@H6CD @? D@4:2= >65:2]k^DA2?mk^AmkAmkDA2?m$@>6E:>6D :E >:89E 36 36EE6C E@ ;FDE =6E :E 8@[ F?56CDE2?5:?8 D@>6 2C6 2C8F:?8 ;FDE E@ 2C8F6 2?5 H:== ?6G6C C6DA64E E96 @A:?:@? @7 @E96CD]k^DA2?mk^Am Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Most Popular Closed school to receive help from county commission Tallassee man arrested in child exploitation investigation Rezoning for restaurant still possible in residential district Local lawyer opens first Alex City office Resident fights battle against unknown assailant Local Weather Currently in Alexander City 88° Sunny89° / 69° 2 PM 89° 3 PM 89° 4 PM 90° 5 PM 89° 6 PM 88° Copyright 2026 TPI Media Group | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.