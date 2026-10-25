Sarah Chase / TPI Duchess is availble at Lake Martin Animal Shelter for adoption and is believed to be between the ages of three and fives years old. Staff also believe she may be a Shar Pei mix due to her short floppy ears.
I was recently made aware from the Lake Martin Animal Shelter Facebook page that darker coated animals, specifically black-coated animals, might have a harder time finding their forever homes. The term shelters used to describe the phenomena is called “Black Dog Syndrome” as shelter staff report black and darker coated animals tend to get less attention from potential adopters. Research on the experience is mixed, but the shelter’s post said anyone who has tried to showcase the animal in photos has a hard time getting their furry faces to show up the same way as it does in person.
I am an owner of a black shih-tzu and last week I met a black/dark brown shar pei mix in need of a forever home. LMAS executive director Kim Hall said Duchess is between three and five years old and was brought to the shelter after being found near a school in May. She was apparently “super pregnant” and has had her puppies with four of them still waiting for their forever homes as well. She was also suffering from a severe skin issue, but has since healed and is not currently experiencing any other health problems. Honestly, after learning more about her and visiting with her briefly I thought she would be perfect in my home. A couch potato that loves to cuddle is exactly the kind of dog that I prefer. While I get my activities done in the morning, the rest of the day is spent at work and on the couch afterwards. On the weekends, you can find me playing Tiny Bookshop or Overwatch. Therefore, a dog that wouldn’t mind just cuddling next to me during my lazy days is hard to say no to and I’m sure it is the same for many others, no matter its coat color. It’s also the way Duchess prefers to be loved. She wants cuddles, pets and physical affection whenever possible. Hall said she would be perfect with someone who would take the time to spend with her and give her the attention she wants.