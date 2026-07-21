Know what you are working for Jul 21, 2026 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email TPI Staff Author email Follow TPI Staff Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Our work is most often very tangible. Success means more clients. It means more production. It means more revenue. It means more profit.We all work so hard and long that sometimes we forget the why. The paychecks are nice but after a while is the extra money worth it? × This page requires Javascript. Javascript is required for you to be able to read premium content. Please enable it in your browser settings. kAmkDA2?m$@>6 @7 FD H@C< 6G6?:?8D] $@>6 @7 FD H@C< H66<6?5D]k^DA2?mk^Am kAmkDA2?m$@>6 @7 FD >:DD 3:CE952JD 2?5 @E96C 72>:=J 6G6?ED] !2C6?ED >:DD D49@@= A=2JD 2?5 82>6D]k^DA2?mk^AmkAmkDA2?m$@>6 2C6 56A=@J65 @G6CD62D 2?5 5@?’E 86E E@ G:D:E H:E9 72>:=J >F49]k^DA2?mk^AmkAmkDA2?mx7 H6 2C6 ?@E 42C67F= H6 H@C< D@ 92C5 E92E E:>6 @77 BF:4<=J 364@>6D E:>6 7@C D=66A 2?5 D=66A @?=J] k^DA2?mk^AmkAmkDA2?m|@DE 92G6 @AE:@?D 7@C E2<:?8 E:>6 @77] (6 2== ?665 E@ >2<6 DFC6 H6 2C6 5@:?8 E92E] (9:=6 H6 2C6 E2<:?8 E92E E:>6 @77[ H6 ?665 E@ F?A=F8 2?5 C64@??64E H:E9 E9@D6 H6 =@G6]k^DA2?mk^AmkAmkDA2?m%96 36DE C6D6ED >@DE @7E6? 4@>6 DFCC@F?565 3J E9@D6 J@F =@G6]k^DA2?mk^AmkAmkDA2?m(:E9 ;FDE 2 76H H66<D C6>2:?:?8 :? E96 DF>>6C[ >2<6 DFC6 E@ DA6?5 E:>6 H:E9 49:=5C6? 2?5 8C2?549:=5C6?] $92C6 2 >62=] t2E E96 H2E6C>6=@? :? E96 324<J2C5] %9C@H H2E6C 32==@@?D 2E 6249 @E96C] k^DA2?mk^AmkAmkDA2?m|2<6 >6>@C:6D]k^DA2?mk^AmkAmkDA2?mxE’D E:>6 H:E9 E9@D6 H6 =@G6 E92E @7E6? 3C:?8D FD 324< E@ H9J H6 H@C< D@ 92C5]k^DA2?mk^Am Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Most Popular Murder investigation leads to old solicitation for murder incident Butler to remain in jail following Hooks’ murder Court documents reveal details behind former town clerk’s arrest Resident reports Eclectic mayor being investigated COUNTY CORONER Full-time job without full-time pay conducting death investigations Local Weather Currently in Alexander City 88° Cloudy88° / 73° 2 PM 88° 3 PM 89° 4 PM 85° 5 PM 87° 6 PM 85° Copyright 2026 TPI Media Group | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.