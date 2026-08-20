Many years ago when I was still self-employed I decided to learn how to forage.

The idea came to me because I didn’t have a lot of work, and along with being bored, I’m a big believer in being productive, so I wanted to have another hobby that would be beneficial.

Gwen Bishop is a multimedia reporter for Tallapoosa Publishers Inc. She can be reached at 256-307-8155 or via email at gwen.bishop@alexcityoutlook.com.

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