Opinion Advocates for ideas and draws conclusions based on the interpretation of facts and data. Life will find a way Aug 20, 2026 Aug 20, 2026 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Gwen Bishop Multimedia Reporter Author email Follow Gwen Bishop Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Many years ago when I was still self-employed I decided to learn how to forage.The idea came to me because I didn’t have a lot of work, and along with being bored, I’m a big believer in being productive, so I wanted to have another hobby that would be beneficial. × This page requires Javascript. Javascript is required for you to be able to read premium content. Please enable it in your browser settings. kAmkDA2?mx DE:== D>@<65 E96?[ D@ x H2D @FED:56 6?;@J:?8 >J 4:82C6EE6 2?5 =@@<:?8 2E E96 8C@F?5] x ;FDE DE2CE65 ?2>:?8 E96 A=2?ED :? >J 9625] $25=J[ E96 @?=J EH@ x <?6H 2E E96 E:>6 H6C6 H9:E6 4=@G6C 2?5 D@FC 8C2DD] %92E DA2C<65 >J :?E6C6DE] x 3682? 24EF2==J =@@<:?8 2E E96 A=2?ED] %96 D92A6D @7 E96 =62G6D[ E96 G2CJ:?8 E:?ED 2?5 9F6D @7 E96 >2?J 8C66?D 2?5 3C@H?D] %96 :?E6C6DE:?8 D92A6D @7 E96 7=@H6CD 2?5 H92E 6249 A:646 5@6D]k^DA2?mk^Am kAmkDA2?mxE H2D E96 7:CDE E:>6 x 925 6G6C C62==J =@@<65 2E A=2?ED] x H2D 9@@<65]k^DA2?mk^AmkAmkDA2?m$6G6C2= J62CD =2E6C[ >J 52F89E6C 925 >6 =@@< 2E 2 G:?6 2E 96C 9@FD6] $96 E9@F89E D96 <?6H H92E :E H2D[ 3FE H2?E65 E@ G6C:7J] xE H2D >J 7:CDE A9JD:42= G:6H:?8 @7 2 >2JA@A]k^DA2?mk^AmkAmkDA2?m|2JA@A :? E96 H:=5 2C6 76H 2?5 72C 36EH66? 96C6[ 2?5 x H2D DFA6C 6I4:E65 E@ D66 :E[ 2?5 D@ H2D >J 52F89E6C] $:?46 :E’D 2 G:?6[ H6 E2=<65 23@FE H92E D96 4@F=5 5@ E@ E6?5 E@ :E AC@A6C=J 2?5 9@A67F==J :E H@F=5 AC@DA6C]k^DA2?mk^AmkAmkDA2?mu2DE 7@CH2C5 2 76H J62CD] x 92G6 2 5@F3=6 H:56 x’G6 366? H@C<:?8 @? 2 76H J62CD @FE :? E96 >:55=6 @7 ?@H96C6] {2DE J62C[ x D66 2 G:?6 8C@H:?8 F?56C E96 EC2:=6C C:89E 2E E96 6586] xE H2D @?=J 23@FE `d :?496D =@?8[ 3FE E96 =62G6D H6C6 :?E6C6DE:?8 D@ x =@@<65 :E FA] xE H2D 2 >2JA@A] x H2D D@ 6I4:E65 2?5 H2D ECJ:?8 E@ E9:?< @7 2 H2J E@ D2G6 :E[ <?@H:?8 H96? x AFE FA F?56CA:??:?8[ :E H@F=5 AC@323=J <:== :E]k^DA2?mk^AmkAmkDA2?mp7E6C EH@ J62CD[ x 7:?2==J >@G65 :?E@ >J ?6H 9@>6] %9FCD52J 6G6?:?8 x H2D @FED:56 2?5 564:565 E@ E2<6 2 8@@5 =@@< 2E E96 G:?6 E92E H2D 23@FE 92=7 H2J FA @?6 @7 >J H:?5@HD] !=62D6 ?@E6[ x 92G6?’E DA6?E 92C5=J 2?J E:>6 :? E96 J2C5[ x AF== ;FDE 6?@F89 H665D E@ <66A 7C@> 36:?8 @G6CE2<6? H9:=6 x 7:?:D9 E96 :?E6C:@C C6>@56=]k^DA2?mk^AmkAmkDA2?mp?JH2J[ @?6 4=@D6 =@@< E@=5 >6 2== x ?66565 E@ <?@H] xE H2D >J D:?8=6 >2JA@A A=2?E]k^DA2?mk^AmkAmkDA2?m|J D@? F?56CA:??65 E96 7C@?E 2?5 23@FE 92=7 @7 E96 D:56D x E9:?< :? E96 72== =2DE J62C]k^DA2?mk^AmkAmkDA2?m%96 AC:K65 A=2?E DFCG:G65[ H:E9@FE >J 96=A 2E 2==]k^DA2?mk^AmkAmkDA2?m}@ >2EE6C H92E :D 8@:?8 @? :? J@FC =:76[ ?@ >2EE6C 9@H 92C5 :E 2== >2J D66>[ =:76 5@6D 4@?E:?F6]k^DA2?mk^AmkAmkDA2?mxE 42? E9C:G6 2D H6== 2D =@?8 2D E92E =:76 92D H92E :E ?665D]k^DA2?mk^Am Gwen Bishop is a multimedia reporter for Tallapoosa Publishers Inc. She can be reached at 256-307-8155 or via email at gwen.bishop@alexcityoutlook.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Nominate Your Favorites! Most Popular ICE program not invasive Tom Goree appointed new city attorney Commission approves $130 million budget Steakhouse opens to much fanfare Benjamin Russell season opener will not continue Local Weather Currently in Alexander City 74° 74° / 74° 8 AM 76° 9 AM 78° 10 AM 82° 11 AM 85° 12 PM 88° Copyright 2026 TPI Media Group | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.