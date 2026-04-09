Look out for yellow cars — they’re everywhere Apr 9, 2026 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Lizi Arbogast Managing Editor Author email Follow Lizi Arbogast Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A few years ago, I thought I was just having a normal day. I was doing my journalistic duties, hunting down an interview with then-Russell Medical CEO Jim Peace. I never thought it would be a day that changed my outlook on life. × This page requires Javascript. Javascript is required for you to be able to read premium content. Please enable it in your browser settings. kAmqFE y:> !6246 925 2 H2J @7 5@:?8 E92E E@ A6@A=6]k^Am kAmx 5@?’E 6G6? C6>6>36C ?@H H92E E96 :?E6CG:6H H2D 23@FE @C H9@ H6 H6C6 E2=<:?8 23@FE H96? DF556?=J y:> D2:5[ “~9 J629[ D96’D 2 J6==@H 42C[” H:E9 2 9F86 8C:? @? 9:D 7246]k^AmkAm“p J6==@H 42Cn” x 2D<65[ 4@?7FD65 2D E@ H9J 2 A6CD@? H@F=5 36 4@>A2C65 E@ 2 7=2>3@J2?E\4@=@C65 G69:4=6] k^AmkAmx ?@E:465 2 J6==@H 42C 7:8FC:?6 @? 9:D D96=7 3FE DE:== 5:5?’E >2<6 2?J 4@??64E:@?]k^AmkAmy:> =@@<65 2E >6[ “*629[ 2 J6==@H 42C]”k^AmkAm“p J6==@H 42Cn” x 2D<65[ E9:?<:?8[ “(9J H@F=5 E9:D >2? E9:?< x <?@H H92E 96’D E2=<:?8 23@FE C:89E ?@Hn” k^AmkAm“*6==@H 42CD 2C6 =:<6 3=6DD:?8D[ J@F D66[” y:> 6IA=2:?65]k^AmkAmw6 2D<65 >6 9@H @7E6? x D66 2 J6==@H 42C[ 2?5 x D2:5[ “(6==[ 2=>@DE ?6G6C]” k^AmkAmw6 E@=5 >6 E@ =@@< @FE 9:D 3:==@H:?8 H:?5@HD H9:49 @G6C=@@<65 E96 9@DA:E2= A2C<:?8 =@E] r@F=5 x DA@E @?6n p4EF2==J[ x 5:5] x H2D DFCAC:D65]k^AmkAmqFE y:> H2D?’E]k^AmkAm“*6==@H 42CD 2C6 6G6CJH96C6 — :7 J@F ;FDE =@@< 7@C E96>]” k^AmkAmp?5 E92E’D H92E 96 >62?E 56D4C:3:?8 E96 ?FCD6 @C 5@4E@C @C H9@>6G6C 96 H2D E2=<:?8 23@FE 2E E96 E:>6] x’G6 962C5 9:> 56D4C:36 >2?J A6@A=6 E92E H2J D:?46 E96?[ 2?5 x’G6 ?6G6C 282:? BF6DE:@?65 9:D >62?:?8]k^AmkAmqFE x E@@< E9:D 2 DE6A 7FCE96C 2?5 C62==J H2?E65 E@ :>A=6>6?E y:> !6246’D *6==@H r2C %96@CJ :?E@ >J 6G6CJ52J =:76] %96 =6DD@? >62?E E92E >F49 E@ >6]k^AmkAm$@ ?@H[ H96?6G6C x D66 2 J6==@H 42C[ x E9:?< :E’D 2 3=6DD:?8 >62?E ;FDE 7@C >6[ D@ x ECJ E@ E9:?< C62==J 92C5 23@FE D@>6@?6 @C D@>6E9:?8 E92E’D 2 3=6DD:?8 :? >J =:76] $@>6E:>6D :E’D D>2== =:<6 36:?8 E92?<7F= 7@C 8@@5 7@@5 @C E96 D@?8 x’> =:DE6?:?8 E@ @? E96 C25:@ 2?5 D@>6E:>6D :E’D 3:886C =:<6 36:?8 E92?<7F= 7@C >J 7C:6?5D 2?5 72>:=J]k^AmkAm#682C5=6DD[ 6G6CJ E:>6 x D66 E9@D6 J6==@H 42CD — @C ECF4<D @C $&'D — 8@ 3J[ x E9:?< @7 y:> 2?5 x E9:?< @7 D@>6 H2J x’> 3=6DD65]k^AmkAmp?5 y:> H2D C:89E[ J@F 8FJD] *6==@H 42CD 2C6 6G6CJH96C6] x D2H E9C66 E9:D >@C?:?8 5C:G:?8 E@ q:C>:?892> 2?5 @?6 :? E96 A2C<:?8 =@E 2E &pq] x? E96 E:>6DA2? @7 23@FE EH@ 9@FCD[ x 8@E 2 492?46 E@ 7@4FD @? 7@FC 5:776C6?E 3=6DD:?8D :? >J =:76 — 2?5 E92E :D 2 3=6DD:?8 :? 2?5 @7 :ED6=7]k^AmkAmp?5 3=6DD:?8D 2C6 =:<6 E9@D6 J6==@H 42CDj E96J’C6 6G6CJH96C6] $@>6E:>6D J@F ;FDE 92G6 E@ =@@< @FE 7@C E96>]k^AmkAm%92?< J@F[ y:>[ 7@C E96 =:76 =6DD@? E92E 52Jj J@F[ >J 7C:6?5[ 2C6 2 J6==@H 42CP k^Am Lizi Arbogast is the managing editor of Tallapoosa Publishers Inc. She can be reached at 434-962-9420 or via email at lizi.arbogast@alexcityoutlook.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Yellow Car Blessing Gratitude Jim Peace Life Lesson Perspective Inspiration Positive Thinking Recommended for you Most Popular BREAKING NEWS: 2 county men arrested for Monday shooting Tallassee man arrested again for domestic violence Closing arguments on deck in 2024 murder case No bond ordered for alleged double murderers Was justice served? The answer is simple Local Weather Currently in Alexander City 66° 66° / 50° 1 PM 69° 2 PM 71° 3 PM 73° 4 PM 74° 5 PM 74° Copyright 2026 TPI Media Group | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.