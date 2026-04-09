A few years ago, I thought I was just having a normal day. I was doing my journalistic duties, hunting down an interview with then-Russell Medical CEO Jim Peace. 

I never thought it would be a day that changed my outlook on life.

Lizi Arbogast is the managing editor of Tallapoosa Publishers Inc. She can be reached at 434-962-9420 or via email at lizi.arbogast@alexcityoutlook.com