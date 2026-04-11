OUR VIEW: BOE interviews to be hosted Monday Apr 11, 2026 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email TPI Staff Author email Follow TPI Staff Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save If you have a child or grandchild in the Alexander City Schools district, you might want to attend the Alexander City Council meeting Monday night.An ACS Board of Education appointment lasts five years, and Brett Pritchard’s seat is open. In Alex City, the city council appoints those serving on the BOE. × This page requires Javascript. Javascript is required for you to be able to read premium content. Please enable it in your browser settings. kAm%9:D >2J ?@E D66> :>A@CE2?E[ 3FE :E :D]k^Am kAm%9@D6 D6CG:?8 @? E96 3@2C5 2C6 C6DA@?D:3=6 7@C >2<:?8 DFC6 >:==:@?D @7 5@==2CD 2C6 DA6?E AC@A6C=J] %96J 2AAC@G6 2== 9:C6D :? E96 D49@@= DJDE6> 7C@> E62496CD E@ 4@2496D E@ DFAA@CE DE277] %96J 2AAC@G6 E96 E6IE3@@<D E92E 2C6 FD65 :? E96 4=2DDC@@>]k^AmkAmvC2?E65[ E96 7:G6 3@2C5 >6>36CD 2C6?’E C6DA@?D:3=6 7@C C625:?8 2?5 C6D62C49:?8 E6IE3@@<D @C 5@:?8 A6CD@??6= :?E6CG:6HD[ 3FE 6G6CJ >@?E9 E96J 92G6 E@ C625 E9C@F89 2 =@E @7 A2A6CH@C< E@ >2<6 DFC6 E96 DFA6C:?E6?56?E 2?5 E96 C6DE @7 E96 DE277 2C6 >2<:?8 E96 36DE 564:D:@?D A@DD:3=6 7@C 6G6CJ 49:=5 H9@ 2EE6?5D 2 D49@@= :? E96 4:EJ]k^AmkAm%96 C6DA@?D:3:=:EJ :D 9F86]k^AmkAm~? |@?52J[ E96 4:EJ 4@F?4:= >6>36CD H:== 36 :?E6CG:6H:?8 E9@D6 H9@ 92G6 2AA=:65 E@ D6CG6 @? E96 q~t]k^AmkAm(9:=6 E96 4:E:K6?D >2J ?@E 86E E@ 49@@D6 E96 ?6IE >6>36C[ J@F 42? 2E =62DE D9@H FA 2?5 =6E 3@E9 E96 q~t 2?5 4:EJ 8@G6C?>6?E <?@H J@F 42C6 23@FE E96 7FEFC6 @7 E96 4:EJ 2?5 E96 7FEFC6 @7 E96 4:EJ’D 49:=5C6?]k^AmkAm|2C< J@FC 42=6?52C 7@C d A]>] |@?52J 2E E96 4@F?4:= 492>36CD :? E96 >F?:4:A2= 4@>A=6I]k^AmkAm(9@ <?@HD[ 27E6C 2EE6?5:?8 @?6 >66E:?8[ J@F >2J 564:56 E@ 4@>6 324< 2?5 E2<6 2? 24E:G6 C@=6 :? H92E 24EF2==J 92AA6?D :? p=6I2?56C r:EJ]k^Am Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Most Popular Tallassee man arrested again for domestic violence Closing arguments on deck in 2024 murder case No bond ordered for alleged double murderers Wetumpka man arrested for aggravated surveillance, sexual extortion Brownfield found guilty of 2024 murder, assault Local Weather Currently in Alexander City 82° 82° / 48° 4 PM 82° 5 PM 82° 6 PM 81° 7 PM 76° 8 PM 70° Copyright 2026 TPI Media Group | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.