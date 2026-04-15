Editorial Advocates for ideas and draws conclusions based on the interpretation of facts and data. OUR VIEW: Sometimes they get it right Apr 15, 2026 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email TPI Staff Author email Follow TPI Staff Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Many times new laws seem overreaching, but Beau’s Law, set to be signed by Gov. Kay Ivey, is one that was done right.The law outlines improper treatment of pets, specifically as it has to do with tethering, food, water and shelter. × This page requires Javascript. Javascript is required for you to be able to read premium content. Please enable it in your browser settings. kAm(92E >2<6D :E 5@?6 C:89E :D E96 =2H DA64:7:6D @H?6CD’ C:89ED]k^Am kAmp?:>2= 4@?EC@= @77:46CD 42?’E 4@>6 E2<6 2 A6E ;FDE 3642FD6] %96 @77:46CD 92G6 E@ 8@ E9C@F89 E96 AC@A6C 492??6=D H:E9:? E96:C 56A2CE>6?ED E@ C6>@G6 2?:>2=D 2?5 7:=6 492C86D 282:?DE E96 @H?6C] }@ D?2E49 2?5 8C23] }@ D:56\DE6AA:?8 4:E:K6?D’ C:89ED]k^AmkAm%96 @E96C E9:?8 :E 5@6D :D DA64:7:42==J 567:?6 E6E96C:?8 23FD6]k^AmkAm$@>6 @H?6CD H:== =62G6 E96:C 5@8D @? 962GJ[ D9@CE 492:?D H:E9 ?@ H2J E@ >@G6 2C@F?5[ 6I46AE 7@C E96 D9@CE 7@@E286 E96 492:? 8:G6D E96>] %9:D :? EFC? =625D E@ 2? :?23:=:EJ 7@C E96 2?:>2= E@ 62E @C 86E 4=62? H2E6C[ @C 6G6? 92G6 2 4=62? 2C62 :7 E96J 42?’E =62G6 E96 2C62 E@ FD6 E96 32E9C@@>]k^AmkAmp== @7 E9:D :D ?68=64E[ 2E E96 G6CJ =62DE[ 2?5 D@>6 :D 23FD6]k^AmkAm%96 ?6H E6E96C:?8 CF=6D 8:G6 2 4=62C F?56CDE2?5:?8 E92E 2?:>2=D ?665 E@ 36 23=6 E@ >@G6 2C@F?5] (9:=6 >2?J 2?:>2=\=@G6CD >2J ?@E =:<6 2? 2?:>2= E6E96C65 2E 2==[ >@DE F?56CDE2?5 E92E E96C6 2C6 D:EF2E:@?D H96C6 2 5@8 H@F=5 ?665 D@>6 D@CE @7 C6DEC2:?E] %96 ?6H =2H @FE=:?6D 2 >@C6 9F>2?6 H2J @7 <66A:?8 2 5@8 4@?E2:?65]k^AmkAmv@5 >256 9F>2?D CF=6CD @G6C 2== E96 2?:>2=D] (6 D9@F=5 EC62E E96> H:E9 E96 42C6 E92E H2D 6?ECFDE65 E@ FD H96E96C @C ?@E E96C6 2C6 =2HD 6?7@C4:?8 E9:D EC62E>6?E]k^AmkAm|2J36 q62F’D {2H H:== >2<6 FD 36EE6C 9F>2?D]k^Am Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Beau's Law Tethering Animal Neglect Animal Welfare Animal Rights Recommended for you Most Popular Minor injury in shooting where about a dozen rounds were fired Wetumpka man arrested for aggravated surveillance, sexual extortion BREAKING: State champ coach tabbed to be Horseshoe Bend’s next Brownfield found guilty of 2024 murder, assault Traffic citation turns into a felony arrest in Millbrook Local Weather Currently in Alexander City 76° 76° / 54° 11 AM 77° 12 PM 79° 1 PM 80° 2 PM 82° 3 PM 83° Copyright 2026 TPI Media Group | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.