Opinion Advocates for ideas and draws conclusions based on the interpretation of facts and data. OUR VIEW: Space flight brings curiosity, hope Apr 10, 2026 8 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email TPI Staff Author email Follow TPI Staff Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save With so much uncertainty going on in the world around us, it’s easy to forget just how small the Earth is in the universe.On April 1, Artemis II launched from Florida and on Monday the crew sent back photos of the moon during its flyby. × This page requires Javascript. Javascript is required for you to be able to read premium content. Please enable it in your browser settings. kAm(9:=6 E96 >@@? :D?VE C62==J 3:8 @C 6G6? E92E 72C 7C@> FD :? E96 H9@=6 D496>6 @7 E9:?8D[ :E :D 2 D>2== C6>:?56C @7 E96 G2DE?6DD @7 DA246] %@ AFE :E :? A6CDA64E:G6[ :E E@@< pCE6>:D xx 7:G6 52JD E@ C6249 E96 >@@?] p BF:4< v@@8=6 D62C49 C6A@CED E92E :E H@F=5 E2<6 ?@ >@C6 E92? d_ 9@FCD E@ 7=J ?@?DE@A 2C@F?5 E96 t2CE9]k^Am kAmp44@C5:?8 E@ @?=:?6 C6A@CED[ E96 pCE6>:D EC:A :D DFAA@D65 E@ 36 =2J:?8 E96 8C@F?5H@C< 7@C 2 >2??65 7=:89E E@ |2CD] k^AmkAm|2?J @7 J@F C625:?8 E9:D H:== C642== >@G:6D 2?5 3@@<D H:E9 2== D@CED @7 DE@C:6D @7 H92E H6 H@F=5 7:?5 @?46 H6 =2?565 E96C6]k^AmkAm{:<6 2 D>2== 49:=5[ H6 D9@F=5 36 6I4:E65 7@C E96 &?:E65 $E2E6D[ 7@C >2?<:?5[ E@ C6249 2 56DE:?2E:@? H6 92G6 ?6G6C 366? 23=6 E@ C6249 367@C6] (6 D9@F=5 2=D@ 36 4FC:@FD 23@FE H92E E96J H:== 7:?5 E96C6] (:== E96J 36 23=6 E@ 6I:E E96:C D9:A 2?5 H2=< @? E96 DFC7246nk^AmkAm(92E D4:6?E:7:4 5@@CD E9:D H:== @A6? 7@C FD] $@ >F49 E@ =62C?] x>28:?6 9@H 6I4:E65 6G6CJ@?6 :?G@=G65 :? E96D6 >:DD:@?D H:== 36]k^AmkAm*6D[ 2 =@E @7 92C5 E:>6D 2C6 8@:?8 @? 2C@F?5 E96 H@C=5 C:89E ?@H 2?5 2 EC:A :?E@ DA246 5@6D?’E 492?86 E92E]k^AmkAm(92E :E 5@6D :D C6>:?5 FD E92E ?@ >2EE6C 9@H 325 E9:?8D 86E[ E96C6 :D 2=H2JD 9@A6 :? E96 7FEFC6]k^Am Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Artemis Ii Moon Mars Space Mission Nasa Hope Curiosity Recommended for you Most Popular Tallassee man arrested again for domestic violence Closing arguments on deck in 2024 murder case BREAKING NEWS: 2 county men arrested for Monday shooting No bond ordered for alleged double murderers Brownfield found guilty of 2024 murder, assault Local Weather Currently in Alexander City 77° 77° / 47° 5 PM 77° 6 PM 76° 7 PM 72° 8 PM 67° 9 PM 63° Copyright 2026 TPI Media Group | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.