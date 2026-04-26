Editorial Advocates for ideas and draws conclusions based on the interpretation of facts and data. OUR VIEW: Welcome back, 214th Apr 26, 2026 7 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email TPI Staff Author email Follow TPI Staff Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save On Wednesday afternoon, the 214th Military Police Company returned to Alexander City after a European deployment.While many members of the 214th are not residents of Alexander City or even Tallapoosa County, we nevertheless, welcome them home — to America — where we are all citizens. × This page requires Javascript. Javascript is required for you to be able to read premium content. Please enable it in your browser settings. kAm%96 a`cE9 H2D 56A=@J65 :? DFAA@CE @7 ' r@CAD @A6C2E:@?D[ AC@G:5:?8 D64FC:EJ 2?5 =2H 6?7@C46>6?E DFAA@CE]k^AmkAm' r@CAD :D E96 &]$] pC>JVD @?=J 7@CH2C5\56A=@J65 4@CAD[ D6CG:?8 2D E96 D6?:@C E24E:42= 9625BF2CE6CD :? tFC@A6 E@ 56E6C 4@?7=:4E[ EC2:? 2=@?8D:56 }p%~ 2==:6D[ 2?5 AC@G:56 4@>32E\C625J 7@C46D[ :7 ?646DD2CJ[ E@ 5676?5 E96 2==:2?46VD 62DE6C? 7=2?<] ' r@CAD :D @A6C2E:@?2=:K:?8 2?5 6IA2?5:?8 E96 t2DE6C? u=2?< s6E6CC6?46 {:?6 H:E9 p==:6D[ C2A:5=J :?E68C2E:?8 6>6C8:?8 E649?@=@8:6D :?E@ EC2:?:?8 2?5 E24E:42= A=2?D]k^Am kAm(96E96C @C ?@E J@F 28C66 H:E9 H92E6G6C H2C @C >:DD:@? E96 &]$] :D :?G@=G65 :?[ @?6 E9:?8 :D 7@C 46CE2:?i E96D6 4@>>:EE65 >6? 2?5 H@>6? 36=:6G6 :? AC@E64E:?8 E96:C 76==@H 4@F?ECJ>6? 2?5 D6CG:?8 H96C6G6C E96J 2C6 ?66565 2C@F?5 E96 8=@36]k^AmkAmtG6CJ@?6 2E %!x :D E92?<7F= 7@C E96 D24C:7:46D E96D6 >6? 2?5 H@>6? >2<6 6G6CJ E:>6 E96J 2C6 42==65] (6 2AAC64:2E6 E96 565:42E:@? E96J D9@H 3J DE2J:?8 6?=:DE65] (6 F?56CDE2?5 :E :D E@F89 E@ 36 2H2J 7C@> J@FC 72>:=:6D 7@C 6IE6?565 A6C:@5D @7 E:>6] $@>6 D24C:7:46 :E 2== :? @C56C E@ AC@E64E FD 2?5 @FC ?2E:@?[ 2?5 H6 2C6 7@C6G6C 8C2E67F=]k^AmkAm%92?< J@F 282:?[ a`cE9] %96C6 2C6 ?@E 6?@F89 H@C5D E@ 6IAC6DD @FC 8C2E:EF56] (6 2C6 9@?@C65 J@FC F?:E 42==D p=6I2?56C r:EJ 9@>6] yFDE <?@H H6 D66 J@F 2?5 E96 4@FC286 :E E2<6D E@ 4@?E:?F6 D6CG:?8 J@FC 76==@H >2?]k^Am Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags 214th Military Police Company V Corps Alexander City Recommended for you Most Popular Russell Lands legend Ben Russell dies Two shootings, one week, one suspect arrested 1 injured, 1 wanted in Tallassee shooting Tallassee confirms next football coach 1 person shot, 1 person in custody in Sunday shooting in Wetumpka Local Weather Currently in Alexander City 82° Partly Cloudy82° / 60° 4 PM 82° 5 PM 82° 6 PM 80° 7 PM 77° 8 PM 72° Copyright 2026 TPI Media Group | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.