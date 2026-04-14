Opinion Advocates for ideas and draws conclusions based on the interpretation of facts and data. Ready for new faces Apr 14, 2026 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Gwen Bishop Multimedia Reporter Author email Follow Gwen Bishop Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save There is something significant I’ve noticed since I’ve been back on the job.No matter which group I’m doing a story on, it’s basically one huge group of people. × This page requires Javascript. Javascript is required for you to be able to read premium content. Please enable it in your browser settings. kAm(96E96C x’> 4@G6C:?8 4:EJ 4@F?4:= @C 4@F?EJ 4@>>:DD:@?[ 2 4:G:4 @C82?:K2E:@? @C 2 C:33@? 4FEE:?8[ x D66 E96 D2>6 A6@A=6 52J :? 2?5 52J @FE]k^Am kAm(92E 6I24E=J 5@6D E9:D >62?n x 42? E6== J@F H92E :E >62?D E@ >6]k^AmkAm%96 D2>6 A6@A=6 H9@ E@@< E96 E:>6 E@ CF? 7@C 2 =@42= @77:46 3642FD6 E96J 42C6 23@FE E96:C 4@>>F?:EJ H6C6 2=C625J :?G@=G65 :? @E96C @C82?:K2E:@?D[ 3FE E96J =@G6 E96 A6@A=6 2?5 2C62 D@ >F49 E96J 2C6 H:==:?8 E@ 8:G6 >@C6 E:>6 E@ :E]k^AmkAm(96? x 42>6 324< E@ %96 ~FE=@@< =2DE yF=J[ @?6 @7 E96 7:CDE A6@A=6 x :?E6CG:6H65 H2D $E6G6 #@3:?D@?] $E6G6 :D 4FCC6?E=J E96 6I64FE:G6 5:C64E@C @7 E96 p=6I2?56C r:EJ r92>36C @7 r@>>6C46 2?5 D6CG6D @? E96 %2==2A@@D2 r@F?EJ r@>>:DD:@? C6AC6D6?E:?8 s:DEC:4E a[ H9:49 4@G6CD 2 A@CE:@? @7 p=6I r:EJ]k^AmkAmx 5@?’E C6>6>36C H92E 96 H2D 5@:?8 b_ J62CD 28@[ 3FE H6 2=C625J <?6H 6249 @E96C 7C@> >J AC6G:@FD DE:?E 2E %96 ~FE=@@<] p?5 ?@E ;FDE 9:>] x :?E6CG:6H65[ @C =62DE 925 2=C625J >6E[ %]r] r@=6J[ |2CG:? (28@?6C[ #2?5J s2H<:?D 2?5 z:> sF??] %9@D6 ?2>6D >2J ?@E 36 72>:=:2C E@ J@F[ 3FE E92E’D ;FDE 2 76H A6@A=6 :? @FC 4@>>F?:EJ E92E 92G6 <6AE E9:?8D 8@:?8 @G6C E96 J62CD] %96D6 A6@A=6 5@?2E6 E96:C E:>6[ D@>6E:>6D E96:C >@?6J 2?5 2=H2JD E96:C H@C< 6E9:4 E@ 5@ E9:?8D E96 86?6C2= AF3=:4 >2J ?@E 6G6? C62=:K6 ?665D E@ 36 5@?6]k^AmkAm|@C6 C646?E=J x 92G6 >6E @E96C A6@A=6 H9@ 5@ E96 D2>6 E9:?8] %96J ;FDE D66> E@ 36 6G6CJH96C6[ ECJ:?8 E@ 86E E9:?8D 5@?6] k^AmkAmp=6I r:EJ 4@F?4:=>6>36C |:<6 {F42D :D 2 >6>36C @7 2E =62DE EH@ 4:G:4 @C82?:K2E:@?D E92E x <?@H @7] %2>>: |@?E8@>6CJ :D E96 5:C64E@C @7 p#x$t[ 2 ?@?AC@7:E[ 2=@?8 H:E9 D6CG:?8 @? 2E =62DE @?6 3@2C5 2?5 @?6 4:G:4 @C82?:K2E:@?]k^AmkAm(96? x 8@ E@ 492>36C 7F?4E:@?D :E’D 2== E96 D2>6 A6@A=6 E92E x D66 2E 4:G:4 2?5 8@G6C?>6?E2= >66E:?8D]k^AmkAmx’> D2J:?8 2== @7 E9:D E@ D2J E9:Di 5@?’E 4@>A=2:? 23@FE 9@H @C H9J E9:?8D 2C6 5@?6 :7 J@F 2C6 ?@E :?G@=G65 J@FCD6=7]k^AmkAm*@F 5@?’E 92G6 E@ CF? 7@C @77:46[ J@F 5@?’E 6G6? 92G6 E@ ;@:? 2 4:G:4 @C82?:K2E:@?[ 3FE J@F 42? 7:?5 D@>6 H2J E@ 36 :?G@=G65]k^AmkAmtG6CJ ?@?AC@7:E FD6D G@=F?E66CD] u:?5 @?6 E92E >62?D D@>6E9:?8 E@ J@F] w64<[ 7:?5 EH@ E92E >62? D@>6E9:?8]k^AmkAmpEE6?5 8@G6C?>6?E >66E:?8D H96C6 A6@A=6 2C6 >2<:?8 =2HD 2?5 564:D:@?D E92E 27764E J@F]k^AmkAmx’> C625J E@ D66 D@>6 ?6H 7246D >2<:?8 A@D:E:G6 492?86D 7@C FD 2==]k^Am Gwen Bishop is a multimedia reporter for Tallapoosa Publishers Inc. She can be reached at 256-307-8155 or via email at gwen.bishop@alexcityoutlook.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Most Popular Closing arguments on deck in 2024 murder case Wetumpka man arrested for aggravated surveillance, sexual extortion Minor injury in shooting where about a dozen rounds were fired No bond ordered for alleged double murderers Brownfield found guilty of 2024 murder, assault Local Weather Currently in Alexander City 67° Sunny67° / 54° 9 AM 67° 10 AM 71° 11 AM 75° 12 PM 77° 1 PM 79° Copyright 2026 TPI Media Group | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.