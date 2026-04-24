PHOTOS: 17 Wetumpka seniors sign at school-wide ceremony

Wetumpka High School hosted a school-wide signing ceremony for each senior — including athletes from most sports as well as band and cheer — on Thursday afternoon. 17 students participated in the ceremony, as they announced their commitments to continue their athletic and artistic careers onto the next level.
Wetumpka football coach and athletic director Bear Woods called the seniors “a special group,” citing the amount of students who signed as well as the many students and community members who packed the gym in support. Each signee put together their own table with photos, decorations and mementos from their years of experience in their chosen activity.