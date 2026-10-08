If you left after the first set, no one would have really blamed you.

However, the first set didn't indicate what was to come in the rest of the game. Dadeville ultimately walked away with the 3-2 victory over Tallassee in the regular season finale, but it was nothing short of a rollercoaster to get there.

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Samuel Higgs / TPI Tallassee's Reese Gough tries to tip a ball past Dadeville's Jadyn Burns on Monday night. Tallassee fell 3-2 in five sets against Dadeville in a non-area matchup.
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Samuel Higgs / TPI Dadeville's Amari Russell winds up a spike attempt against Tallassee on Monday night. Dadeville overcame injuries in the five set win over the opposing Tigers.