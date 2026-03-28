Dominant first propels Dadeville to win Samuel Higgs Samuel Higgs Sports Editor Author facebook Author linkedin Author twitter Author email Mar 28, 2026 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Eight runs in the first inning is usually a good indicator for things to come, which was most certainly the case for the Dadeville baseball team on Tuesday.The Tigers made the trek to New Site, matching up with Horseshoe Bend for the second time this season. It was almost a complete 180 from the first matchup, with Dadeville walking away with a 12-2 win. × This page requires Javascript. Javascript is required for you to be able to read premium content. Please enable it in your browser settings. kAmkDA2?mx? E96 7:CDE[ 2?JE9:?8 E92E 4@F=5 92G6 8@?6 C:89E 5:5] ~7 E96 6:89E E@E2= 9:ED E96 %:86CD 4@>A:=65 E9C@F89 E96 6?E:C6 82>6[ 7:G6 42>6 :? E96 E@A @7 E96 7:CDE] v6CC2:>6 s2G:D D4@C65 E96 7:CDE[ H:E9 w@CD6D9@6 q6?5 >2<:?8 2 5@F3=6 A=2J E@ 92=E E96 >@>6?EF>]k^DA2?mk^Am kAmkDA2?mw@H6G6C[ :E 5:5 E96 @AA@D:E6] s256G:==6 C2EE=65 @77 D6G6? >@C6 CF?D 4@>:?8 7C@> 2 4@>A:=2E:@? @7 H2=<D[ 6CC@CD 2?5 9:EE:?8]k^DA2?mk^Am Buy Now Samuel Higgs / TPI Dadeville's Davis McKelvey loads a throw towards first base on Tuesday against Horseshoe Bend. The Tigers secured a double play in the bottom of the fifth to close out the game. kAmkDA2?m“%96J 96=A65 FD 2 =:EE=6 3:E[” s256G:==6 4@249 y@9? uFDD6== D2:5] “x >62?[ H6 5:5 9:E D@>6 82A D9@ED] (6 9:E D@>6 32==D 92C5[ 3FE E@ 36 9@?6DE H:E9 J@F[ E96J 96=A65 FD 2 =:EE=6 3:E 3FE H6 5:5 92G6 D@>6 C62==J 288C6DD:G6 32D6 CF??:?8] %96J[ J@F <?@H[ E96J C2? E96 32D6D C62= 288C6DD:G6 :? E92E 7:CDE :??:?8 E@@]”k^DA2?mk^AmkAmkDA2?mr2=6 w2?<D 925 @?6 @7 E96 36EE6C 52JD 2E E96 A=2E6[ 7:?:D9:?8 b\7@C\c 3FE 3@2DE65 2 >@?DEC@FD 7:G6 #qxD — =@88:?8 EH@ :? E96 7:CDE :??:?8 H:E9 2 D:?8=6 2?5 EC:A=6] p?5C6H w2==>2? H6?E a\7@C\b[ AFEE:?8 FA EH@ #qxD 2?5 2 CF? D4@C65] r@=:? !62CD@?[ s2G:D 2?5 y24@3 !2EE6CD@? 6249 =@8865 2 9:E]k^DA2?mk^AmkAmkDA2?m!2EE6CD@? 2=D@ E@@< D@=6 5FEJ @? E96 >@F?5[ A:E49:?8 2== 7:G6 :??:?8D] w6 DFCC6?56C65 E9C66 9:ED 2?5 EH@ CF?D[ DEC:<:?8 @FE 7:G6 32EE6CD :? E96 4@?E6DE]k^DA2?mk^AmkAmkDA2?m“(6 925 2 4@FA=6 6CC@CD 62C=J[ x E9:?< :? E96 7:CDE :??:?8[” uFDD6== D2:5] “xE H2D :? E96 7:CDE :??:?8] qFE 27E6C E92E[ 27E6C H6 >256 E9@D6 EH@ 6CC@CD[ E96J D6EE=65 5@H? 2?5 E96J >256 8@@5 A=2JD 2?5 EFC?65 E96 5@F3=6 A=2J E@ 6?5 E96 82>6] %92EVD 2=H2JD DH66E] x E9@F89E y24@3 E9C6H H6==] qFE xV== 36 9@?6DE H:E9 J@F[ H6VG6 8@E E@ 36 >@C6 5:D4:A=:?65 2E E96 A=2E6] (6 9:E E96 32== H6== 2E E:>6D[ 3FE H6 ;FDE[ H6 8@E E@ 36 >@C6 5:D4:A=:?65]”k^DA2?mk^AmkAmkDA2?ms256G:==6 :D 23@FE E@ 6?E6C 2 8?2C=J DEC6E49 @7 :ED D4965F=6[ EC2G6=:?8 E@ 2 5@>:?2?E !C2EEG:==6 r9C:DE:2? E62> @? %9FCD52J 7@C 2 5@F3=696256C] %96? <:4<:?8 @77 2C62 A=2J 282:?DE v=6?H@@5[ E96 C6:8?:?8 r=2DD bp DE2E6 492>AD[ @? %9FCD52J 2?5 uC:52J ?6IE H66<]k^DA2?mk^Am Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Dadeville Tigers Horseshoe Bend Baseball High School Sports Rbis Samuel Higgs Sports Editor Author facebook Author linkedin Author twitter Author email Follow Samuel Higgs Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Record e-Edition Dadeville Record Dadeville Record Most Popular DPD and TCSO police reports March 11-16 Dadeville shooting defendants to appear in court next week ‘One of the biggest voices’ Southern Preparatory Academy youth legislature attend Alabama Youth Legislature Conference Business built on trust: New realty business opens in Dadeville Dadeville City Council fails to move resolution for street closure request Local Weather Currently in Alexander City 65° 71° / 50° 8 PM 63° 9 PM 60° 10 PM 58° 11 PM 55° 12 AM 54° Copyright 2026 TPI Media Group | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.