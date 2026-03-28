Eight runs in the first inning is usually a good indicator for things to come, which was most certainly the case for the Dadeville baseball team on Tuesday.

The Tigers made the trek to New Site, matching up with Horseshoe Bend for the second time this season. It was almost a complete 180 from the first matchup, with Dadeville walking away with a 12-2 win.

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Samuel Higgs / TPI Dadeville's Davis McKelvey loads a throw towards first base on Tuesday against Horseshoe Bend. The Tigers secured a double play in the bottom of the fifth to close out the game.