Firefighter safety and staying up to standard was a goal recently met at the Dadeville Fire Department. 

The Federal Emergency Management Agency awarded over $895,000 to the Dadeville Fire Department, Eagle Creek Volunteer Fire Department and Rescue, Stillwaters Volunteer Fire and Rescue and Pace’s Point Volunteer Fire Department. This grant will bring 32 up-to-standard air packs to the departments and 64 bottles, which Dadeville fire chief Scott Atkins said he expects within a year although the grant allows two years for completion. An air pack is also known as self-contained breathing apparatus, which firefighters wear in oxygen-deficient and dangerous atmospheres when on a call. The grant is 95% free funding with the other 5% requiring a match.

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File / TPI The Dadeville Fire Department, Eagle Creek, Stillwaters and Pace's Point volunteer fire departments recieved more than $895,000 in a Federal Emergency Management Agency grant for up-to-standard air packs. The equipment will make firefighting safer for the firefighters as having the same brand and type of equipment avoids confusion when the departments respond to emergency calls together.