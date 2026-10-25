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Cliff Williams / TPI Children were among the performers at the 26th annual Titus Bluegrass Festival on Saturday.

If a driver blinks, they would never know Titus exists.

It has a post office, a small community center dating back more than a century and a fire station. And by the way, it’s not on a state or federal road.

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Cliff Williams / TPI Hundreds took advantage of the shade trees for the 26th annual Titus Bluegrass Festival on Saturday.

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