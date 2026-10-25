Featured 26 years of bluegrass music in Titus Cliff Williams Cliff Williams Staff Writer Author email Oct 25, 2026 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Cliff Williams / TPI Children were among the performers at the 26th annual Titus Bluegrass Festival on Saturday. CLIFF WILLIAMS 334-740-1116 If a driver blinks, they would never know Titus exists.It has a post office, a small community center dating back more than a century and a fire station. And by the way, it’s not on a state or federal road. × This page requires Javascript. Javascript is required for you to be able to read premium content. Please enable it in your browser settings. kAmqFE E@ 3=F68C2DD >FD:4 72?D[ :E :D <?@H? 72C 2?5 H:56]k^AmkAm%96 :562 36EH66? t5 |@?E@J2[ %@> 2?5 !2EEJ w:?E@? 2?5 @E96CD H2D E@ 4@>6 FA H:E9 2 76DE:G2= E@ 36?67:E E96 %:EFD r@>>F?:EJ r6?E6C 2?5 E96 %:EFD '@=F?E66C u:C6 s6A2CE>6?E]k^AmkAm“p =@E @7 >6>36CD @7 E96 4@>>F?:EJ 2== 8@E E@86E96C 2?5 >256 E9:D 92AA6?[” %@> w:?E@? D2:5] “(6 5:5?’E <?@H H92E H2D 8@:?8 E@ 92AA6? 27E6C E96 7:CDE @?6 @C EH@ 76DE:G2=D 3FE EFC?65 @FE E@ 36 AC6EEJ DF446DD7F=]”k^AmkAm%96 7:CDE DE286 H2D 2? @=5 A@?E@@? 3@2E] p D64@?5 H@@56? DE286 H2D 4@G6C65 3J 2 C@@7] xE’D E96 =2C86DE DE286 E96 76DE:G2= 92D 925] %92?<D E@ 7F?5:?8 7C@> E96 t=>@C6 r@F?EJ r@>>:DD:@? 2?5 2 =@58:?8 E2I[ 2? 6G6? 8C2?56C DE286 :D E96C6 ?@H] k^AmkAmxE D:ED F?56C @A6? D9256 AC@G:565 3J @=5 8C@HE9 92C5H@@5D] w:?E@? 56D4C:365 :E 2D 2 ;F?8=6 2E 7:CDE] p7E6C 2 76H J62CD @7 4=62C:?8 2?5 4=62?:?8[ E96 2C62 :D A6C764E 7@C =2H? 492:CD 2?5 3=2?<6ED]k^AmkAmw:?E@? DE6AA65 324< >@C6 E92? 2 564256 28@ 3FE E96 76DE:G2= :D DE:== :? 8C62E 92?5D] !9:==:A z6==J :D E96 AC6D:56?E @7 E96 %:EFD r@>>F?:EJ r6?E6C 2?5 y:> !6EC6J :D G:46 AC6D:56?E]k^AmkAm“%96J 2C6 5@:?8 2 ;2>\FA 8@@5 ;@3[” w:?E@? D2:5]k^AmkAm!6EC6J D2:5 76H E9:?8D 92G6 492?865 D:?46 E96 368:??:?8] ~C82?:K6CD 4@?E:?F6 E@ G:D:E E96 q=F68C2DD $9@H42D6 6G6CJ J62C :? !6=92> E@ 7:?5 ?6H 24ED] ~E96CD 92G6 962C5 23@FE E96 76DE:G2= 2D :E :D @?6 @7 E96 =@?86DE 4@?E:?F@FD 3=F68C2DD 76DE:G2=D :? E96 $@FE962DE] $E:== @E96CD =:<6 $@FE96C? v6?E=6>2? :?BF:C6 23@FE 36:?8 @? E96 =:?6 FA] !6EC6J D2:5 :EVD 7@C 23@FE `f J62CD E96 BF2CE6E @7 DEC:?865 >FD:4:2?D 2?5 D:?86CD 92G6 366? @? E96 %:EFD DE286]k^AmkAm“(6VG6 925 D@>6 AC6EEJ 3:8 24ED[” !6EC6J D2:5] “p =@E @7 E96 24ED H6VG6 925 96C6 24EF2==J 92G6 8@?6 @? E@ 7:?5 DF446DD =2E6C @?] %92?< 8@@5?6DD H6 8@E E96> H96? J@F 4@F=5 277@C5 E@ 86E E96> 2D E96J 92G6 8@?6 @? E@ 3:886C 2?5 36EE6C E9:?8D]”k^AmkAm%96 76DE:G2= 92D 3C@F89E @FE D@>6 @7 E96 36DE 7:55=6 A=2J6CD 2C@F?5] %96J 92G6 366? ;@:?65 3J @E96C 8C62E >FD:4:2?D] xE 2== 96=AD A2J E96 3:==D 2E E96 %:EFD r@>>F?:EJ r6?E6C]k^AmkAm“xE :D 2 EC25:E:@?2=[ CFC2= 4@>>F?:EJ 46?E6C H96C6 72>:=J C6F?:@?D 2C6 96=5[ qq"D 2?5 @E96C D>2== 4@>>F?:EJ 6G6?ED E@@[” !6EC6J D2:5] “xE’D 2 H2J E@ <66A E96 4@>>F?:EJ 46?E6C 8@:?8 7@C E96 ?6IE 86?6C2E:@?]”k^Am Cliff Williams / TPI Hundreds took advantage of the shade trees for the 26th annual Titus Bluegrass Festival on Saturday. CLIFF WILLIAMS 334-740-1116 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Titus Titus Bluegrass Festival Bluegrass Music Music Cliff Williams Staff Writer Author email Follow Cliff Williams Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Herald e-Edition Wetumpka Herald Wetumpka Herald Most Popular Wetumpka mayor credits city staff for growth New offices for sheriff, circuit clerk now open Stolen food pantry monies ordered to be repaid Sharpening iron with iron in ADOC K9 competition Commission hears 2 sides on trash Local Weather Currently in Alexander City 72° Sunny73° / 52° 5 PM 71° 6 PM 67° 7 PM 61° 8 PM 58° 9 PM 56° Online Poll Have you ever helped a stray animal? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back Copyright 2026 TPI Media Group | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.