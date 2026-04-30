Featured ALL SMILES: Winners abound at the 6th annual ability games Cliff Williams Cliff Williams Staff Writer Author email Apr 30, 2026 16 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Buy Now Cliff Williams / TPI Everyone at the Ability Games got to cross the finish line with parents, volunteers and supporters. CLIFF WILLIAMS 334-740-1116 It’s hard to figure out who had more fun at the Elmore County Ability Games — the athletes or the volunteers. In the end, everyone came away with something meaningful.In its sixth year, the Elmore County Schools Ability Games has brought together special students from across the district for a friendly competition with classmates and school staff volunteering. × This page requires Javascript. Javascript is required for you to be able to read premium content. Please enable it in your browser settings. kAm“xE >62?D E96 H@C=5 E@ >6 E@ D9@H 4@>A2DD:@? 2?5 E@ 36 23=6 E@ =6?5 2 96=A:?8 92?5[” t=>@C6 r@F?EJ $49@@=D DA64:2= 65F42E:@? 5:C64E@C %6>6JC2 |4t=C2E9 D2:5] “(6 H2?E E@ E2<6 E96 DA64:2= @FE 2?5 =6E E96> <?@H H6 2C6 96C6 E@ 96=A] xE’D 8C62E 7@C @FC G@=F?E66CD E@@] ~FC 7FEFC6 :D 8@:?8 E@ 36 G6CJ 3C:89E H:E9 @FC 49:=5C6? :7 E96JVC6 5@:?8 E9:D ?@H] (6 9@A6 E92E :E 4@?E:?F6D E@ 92G6 2? :>A24E :? @FC 4@>>F?:EJ]”k^AmkAm$EF56?ED DE2CE65 @77 H:E9 E96 52J 2E E96:C 9@>6 D49@@=D] !6A C2==:6D[ 32?5D 2?5 =2C86 D6?5@77D 8@E E96 2E9=6E6D 6I4:E65 7@C 2 52J @7 7F? 4@>A6E:E:@? 2E E96 (6EF>A<2 $A@CED r@>A=6I] %96C6[ E96J 7@F?5 82>6D DF49 2D 7@@E32== 2?5 32D<6E32== E@DD[ :?7=2E23=6 82>6D[ 2 5F?<:?8 3@@E9 2?5 C246D]k^AmkAm“tG6CJ@?6 :D 2 H:??6C E@52J[” |4t=C2E9 D2:5] “%96 G@=F?E66CD 2C6 =62C?:?8 H9:=6 8:G:?8 324<] %96J =62C? E92E 6G6CJ@?6 92D 2 E2=6?E]”k^AmkAm$EF56?E G@=F?E66CD 2DD:DE65 2E9=6E6D :? 4@>A6E:E:@?D 2?5 6G6? ;@:?65 E96> F?56C E96 A2C249FE6 E@ 6?4@FC286 E96> E@ 92G6 7F?] %96 DEF56?E G@=F?E66CD 42>6 7C@> 2 G2C:6EJ @7 @C82?:K2E:@?D 2E E96:C 42>AFD6D] %96C6 H6C6 C6AC6D6?E2E:G6D 7C@> y#~%r[ 4966C=6256CD[ 2E9=6E:4 E62>D 2?5 6G6? >F=E:>65:2 AC@5F4E:@? 4C6HD]k^AmkAm“(6 H2?E E@ 4C62E6 2 G:56@ 7@C E9@D6 A2C6?ED H9@ 5:5?’E 86E E@ 4@>6[” t=>@C6 r@F?EJ $49@@=D 49:67 D49@@=D 7:?2?4:2= @77:46C y2D@? |2?? D2:5] “(6 92G6 E96 23:=:EJ 2E >@DE @7 @FC 9:89 D49@@=D E@ 5@ E9:D ?@H] xE D9@F=5 36 2 DA64:2= >6>6?E@ 7@C E96>]”k^AmkAm|2?? D2:5 E96 D49@@= 92D E@ AC@G:56 G6CJ =:EE=6 7F?5:?8 7@C E96 6G6?E]k^AmkAm“p7E6C E96 7:CDE J62C[ DA@?D@CD 92G6 C62==J DE6AA65 FA E@ <66A E9:D DA64:2=[” |2?? D2:5] “~G6C E96 J62CD H6 92G6 3@F89E 2 =@E @7 E96 6BF:A>6?E 2?5 2C6 23=6 E@ FD6 :E 282:? 2?5 ?@E ;FDE 96C6] ~?6 @7 E96 D:?8=6 3:886DE 4@DED E92E H6 92G6 :D E96 7F6= 7@C EC2?DA@CE:?8 6G6CJ@?6 96C6] qFE 282:?[ :E :D 2 D>2== AC:46 E@ A2J E@ D66 2== E96 D>:=6D @? 6G6CJ@?6 96C6]”k^Am Close Buy Now Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Buy Now Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Buy Now Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Buy Now Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Buy Now Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Buy Now Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Buy Now Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Buy Now Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Buy Now Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save PHOTOS: Sixth Annual Elmore County Ability Games Buy Now Buy Now Buy Now Buy Now Buy Now Buy Now Buy Now Buy Now Buy Now Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Education Elmore County Board Of Education Ability Games Cliff Williams Staff Writer Author email Follow Cliff Williams Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Herald e-Edition Wetumpka Herald Wetumpka Herald Most Popular ‘The Level’ seeking ways to reach youth and young adults Arrest and incident reports of the Wetumpka Police Department from April 16 to April 22 Elmore County NAACP to hold judge candidate forum Fun and games for all at Holtville Elementary 3 injured in Highway 14 wreck Local Weather Currently in Alexander City 60° 60° / 56° 10 AM 61° 11 AM 62° 12 PM 63° 1 PM 65° 2 PM 64° Online Poll Did you go to your senior prom? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back Copyright 2026 TPI Media Group | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.