Ability Games
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Cliff Williams / TPI Everyone at the Ability Games got to cross the finish line with parents, volunteers and supporters.

It’s hard to figure out who had more fun at the Elmore County Ability Games — the athletes or the volunteers. In the end, everyone came away with something meaningful.

In its sixth year, the Elmore County Schools Ability Games has brought together special students from across the district for a friendly competition with classmates and school staff volunteering.

PHOTOS: Sixth Annual Elmore County Ability Games

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