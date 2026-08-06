American Legion growing in Wetumpka TPI Staff TPI Staff Author email Aug 6, 2026 21 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save American Legion Wetumpka Post 231 is completing its third year. The post has supported veterans since day one and is also now supporting efforts in education and Americanism. × This page requires Javascript. Javascript is required for you to be able to read premium content. Please enable it in your browser settings. kAmkDA2?m“(6 DA@?D@C65 EH@ 3@JD 2?5 EH@ 8:C=D 7C@> (6EF>A<2 w:89 $49@@= 2?5 @?6 8:C= 7C@> t=>@C6 r@F?EJ w:89 $49@@= E@ q@JD 2?5 v:C=D $E2E6 E9:D J62C[” !@DE ab` D2:5 :? 2 C6=62D6] “%9:D H2D 2=D@ E96 7:CDE J62C H6 H6C6 23=6 E@ AC@G:56 C64@8?:E:@? 2H2C5D 7@C E96 4256ED @7 E96 y#~%r &?:E 2E (6EF>A<2 w:89 $49@@=]”k^DA2?mk^Am kAmkDA2?m!@DE ab` 2=D@ >256 2 Sd__ 5@?2E:@? E@ (6EF>A<2 t=6>6?E2CJ $49@@= 7@C :ED !C6\z A=2J8C@F?5 C6?@G2E:@? AC@;64E 7@C E96 D64@?5 J62C] k^DA2?mk^AmkAmkDA2?m“x? <66A:?8 H:E9 DFAA@CE 7@C @FC '6E6C2?D[ H6 92G6 >256 G:D:ED E@ E96 G6E6C2?D :? E96 =@42= ?FCD:?8 9@>6D @? '6E6C2?D s2J 2?5 |6>@C:2= s2J[” !@DE ab` D2:5]k^DA2?mk^AmkAmkDA2?mp>6C:42? {68:@? !@DE ab` >66ED E96 D64@?5 %F6D52J @7 6249 >@?E9 2E e A]>] 2E %96 (92C7 @? &]$] w:89H2J ab` :? (6EF>A<2]k^DA2?mk^Am Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save TPI Staff Author email Follow TPI Staff Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Herald e-Edition Wetumpka Herald Wetumpka Herald Most Popular Baptism held for female inmates at Elmore County Jail Officials break ground on new jail in Elmore County Elmore County pursuing largest single year total in road projects Costs going up to house municipal inmates at county jail New memories reminisce with the old on first day at Edgewood Local Weather Currently in Alexander City 78° 88° / 71° 4 PM 79° 5 PM 80° 6 PM 81° 7 PM 81° 8 PM 79° Online Poll Have you ever needed the services of an attorney? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back Copyright 2026 TPI Media Group | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.