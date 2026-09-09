Cliff Williams / TPI The Bibb Graves Bridge crosses the Coosa River in Wetumpka.
Staff Writer
Commuters will be somewhat happy as the Bibb Graves Bridge has opened early Wednesday morning to traffic.”
“As of 3:30 am the Bibb Graves Bridge is back open for traffic,” Wetumpka police Maj. Josh Barfoot said. “The traffic lights are still out and temporary stop signs are in place.”
Javascript is required for you to be able to read premium content. Please enable it in your browser settings.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Currently in Alexander City
Sorry, an error occurred.
Already Subscribed!
Cancel anytime
Account processing issue - the email address may already exist
Must be at least 8 characters, not contain repeating characters (e.g., 111), and not contain sequential numbers (e.g., 123).
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction.
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful!
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.