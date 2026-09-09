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Cliff Williams / TPI The Bibb Graves Bridge crosses the Coosa River in Wetumpka.

Commuters will be somewhat happy as the Bibb Graves Bridge has opened early Wednesday morning to traffic.”

“As of 3:30 am the Bibb Graves Bridge is back open for traffic,” Wetumpka police Maj. Josh Barfoot said. “The traffic lights are still out and temporary stop signs are in place.”