Featured County commission declares child abuse prevention month Cliff Williams Cliff Williams Staff Writer Author email Apr 17, 2026 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Buy Now Cliff Williams / TPI Stacy Reed, right, installs a pinwheel on the lawn of the Elmore County Courthouse. Reed is the director of the Elmore County DHR. CLIFF WILLIAMS 334-740-1116 April is Child Abuse Prevention Month in Elmore County after the Elmore County Commission approved a proclamation at its Thursday meeting.The commission’s proclamation recognized the seven area agencies involved in preventing and investigating child abuse claims. × This page requires Javascript. Javascript is required for you to be able to read premium content. Please enable it in your browser settings. kAm“*@F 2== 5@ G6CJ :>A@CE2?E H@C<[” 4@>>:DD:@?6C s6D:C26 {6H:D\y24<D@? D2:5] “xE’D 2>2K:?8 2== E92E J@F 5@ 7@C @FC 49:=5C6?]”k^AmkAm%96 4@>>:DD:@? 2=D@ 564=2C65 pAC:= `a\`g 2D p=232>2 tIE6?D:@? (66<]k^AmkAmp55:E:@?2==J[ 2 42C66C 5C:?<:?8 H2E6C @A6C2E:G6[ (:==:2> }23@CD H2D 2AA@:?E65 E@ E96 r6?EC2= t=>@C6 (2E6C 2?5 $6H6C pFE9@C:EJ q@2C5 3J E96 4@>>:DD:@?]k^AmkAmp ?6H D276EJ 24E:@? A=2? H2D 2=D@ 2AAC@G65 3J E96 4@>>:DD:@?] xE C6=2E6D E@ C@25 :>AC@G6>6?ED AC:>2C:=J 7@C D276EJ C62D@?D] %96 E@A `d AC@;64ED @? E96 a_`h A=2? 92G6 366? 4@>A=6E65 2?5 2? Sg__[___ 8C2?E H2D 2H2C565 :? a_ab 7@C C@25 H@C< F?56C E96 A=2?]k^AmkAm“s6G6=@A:?8 E96 A=2? :D 2 J62C\=@?8 AC@46DD[” t=>@C6 r@F?EJ @A6C2E:@?D @77:46C {F<6 |4v:?EJ D2:5] “%96 ?6H A=2? H:== 2==@H FD E@ 8@ 27E6C 7F?5D E@ 96=A AFE E96 A=2? :?E@ 24E:@?]”k^AmkAm|4v:?EJ C6>:?565 E96 4@>>:DD:@? E9@D6 :? 2EE6?52?46 E96 8C2G6= A2C<:?8 =@E :? 7C@?E @7 E96 9:DE@C:4 4@FCE9@FD6 H:== 36 4=@D65 7@C 2 76H H66<D 2D 2 DE28:?8 2C62 7@C C6C@@7:?8 E96 4@>A=6I] w6 2=D@ D2:5 E96C6 H:== 36 D@>6 DEC66E 4=@DFC6D 2D H6==] |4v:?EJ D2:5 >@DE @7 E96 H@C< D9@F=5 36 4@>A=6E65 :? 23@FE E9C66 E@ 7@FC H66<D]k^AmkAmp C6E2:= 366C 2?5 C6E2:= H:?6 @77 AC6>:D6D @?=J 2=4@9@= =:46?D6 EC2?D76CD H6C6 2AAC@G65 7@C }2:=D r@?G6?:6?46 7C@> vxs r2A:E2= {{r E@ {| #6E2:= {{r @? z@H2=:82 #@25] p =@F?86 C6E2:= =:BF@C r=2DD xx A24<286 2=4@9@= =:46?D6 EC2?D76C 7@C E96 D2>6 6?E:E:6D H2D 2=D@ 2AAC@G65]k^AmkAm%96 >6>@C2?5F> @7 H2CC2?ED :? E96 2>@F?E @7 Se[fbc[ghh]cd 7@C |2C49 `c E@ pAC:= b H2D 2AAC@G65 3J E96 4@>>:DD:@?]k^AmkAm%96 ?6IE >66E:?8 @7 E96 t=>@C6 r@F?EJ r@>>:DD:@? :D D4965F=65 7@C d A]>] |@?52J[ pAC:= af]k^Am Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Child Abuse Elmore County Commission Cliff Williams Staff Writer Author email Follow Cliff Williams Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Herald e-Edition Wetumpka Herald Wetumpka Herald Most Popular Minor injury in shooting where about a dozen rounds were fired Wetumpka man arrested for aggravated surveillance, sexual extortion Wetumpka man facing murder and assault charges Traffic citation turns into a felony arrest in Millbrook Conversations led by defendants in sex sting operation revealed in court Local Weather Currently in Alexander City 84° 85° / 57° 4 PM 85° 5 PM 85° 6 PM 84° 7 PM 81° 8 PM 75° Online Poll Did you go to your senior prom? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back Copyright 2026 TPI Media Group | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.