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Cliff Williams / TPI Stacy Reed, right, installs a pinwheel on the lawn of the Elmore County Courthouse. Reed is the director of the Elmore County DHR.

April is Child Abuse Prevention Month in Elmore County after the Elmore County Commission approved a proclamation at its Thursday meeting.

The commission’s proclamation recognized the seven area agencies involved in preventing and investigating child abuse claims.

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