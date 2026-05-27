Brenda Dennis
Buy Now

Cliff Williams / TPI Millbrook Chamber of Commerce director Brenda Dennis has gained the Alabama Accredited Chamber Executive designation from the Chamber of Commerce Association of Alabama.

Chamber of Commerce Association of Alabama announced Brenda Dennis, of the Millbrook Area Chamber of Commerce, has earned the Alabama Accredited Chamber Executive designation.

The announcement was made during the Alabama Chambers Night of Champions recently held in Huntsville.

Tags

Recommended for you