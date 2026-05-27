Featured Dennis earns Alabama chamber executive designation Cliff Williams Cliff Williams Staff Writer Author email May 27, 2026 11 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Buy Now Cliff Williams / TPI Millbrook Chamber of Commerce director Brenda Dennis has gained the Alabama Accredited Chamber Executive designation from the Chamber of Commerce Association of Alabama. Cliff Williams 334-740-1116 Cliff Williams Chamber of Commerce Association of Alabama announced Brenda Dennis, of the Millbrook Area Chamber of Commerce, has earned the Alabama Accredited Chamber Executive designation.The announcement was made during the Alabama Chambers Night of Champions recently held in Huntsville. × This page requires Javascript. Javascript is required for you to be able to read premium content. Please enable it in your browser settings. kAm%96 p=232>2 p44C65:E65 r92>36C tI64FE:G6 AC@8C2> H2D 6DE23=:D965 :? a_`d E@ C64@8?:K6 E96 AC@76DD:@?2= 4@>A6E6?46 @7 492>36C @7 4@>>6C46 6I64FE:G6D :? E96 $E2E6 @7 p=232>2] %96 pprt 56D:8?2E:@? :D 32D65 @? 6IA6C:6?46[ D6CG:46 E@ p=232>2 r92>36CD[ EC2:?:?8[ 4@?E:?F:?8 65F42E:@? 2?5 AC@76DD:@?2= 249:6G6>6?E] pprt 56D:8?2E:@? :D :?E6?565 E@ DEC6?8E96? E96 42C66C 56G6=@A>6?E @3;64E:G6D @7 492>36C AC@76DD:@?2=D H9:=6 2=D@ AC@G:5:?8 A6CD@?2= C64@8?:E:@? 7@C E96:C 42C66C 244@>A=:D9>6?ED]k^Am kAm%@ 52E6 ah 492>36C AC@76DD:@?2=D 92G6 62C?65 E96 56D:8?2E:@? :?4=F5:?8 7@FC :? a_aei zC:DEJ sC2<6[ x~|[ G:46 AC6D:56?E[ :?G6DE@C C6=2E:@?D[ wF?EDG:==6^|25:D@? r@F?EJ r92>36C @7 r@>>6C46j s6??:D[ x~|[ AC6D:56?E U2>Aj rt~[ |:==3C@@< pC62 r92>36C @7 r@>>6C46j $E2? (:E96C@H[ x~|[ AC6D:56?E[ p=36CEG:==6 r92>36C @7 r@>>6C46j 2?5 w62E96C {63:D492<[ x~|[ AC6D:56?E U2>Aj rt~[ }@CE9 y6776CD@? r92>36C @7 r@>>6C46]k^AmkAm!C@76DD:@?2=D >FDE C6249 2 >:?:>F> @7 7:G6 J62CD @7 D6CG:46 E@ E96 492>36C :?5FDECJ[ 4@>A=6E6 2? 6DD2J[ AC@G:56 7@FC =6EE6CD @7 C64@>>6?52E:@? 2?5 >66E E96 >:?:>F> 4C:E6C:2 D6E 7@CE9 :? E96 2AA=:42E:@?] k^AmkAm“p4C@DD p=232>2[ 4@>>F?:E:6D 2C6 D66:?8 C62=[ >62DFC23=6 :>A24E 7C@> E96 96:89E6?65 =6G6= @7 AC@76DD:@?2=:D> 56>@?DEC2E65 3J E9@D6 H9@ 92G6 249:6G65 E96 pprt 56D:8?2E:@?[” D2:5 {2FC2 $EC:4<=2?5[ 492:CH@>2? @7 p=232>2 r92>36CD {2FC2 $EC:4<=2?5[ x~|[ pprt] “t249 J62C[ H6 2C6 AC@F5 E@ C64@8?:K6 492>36C =6256CD H9@ 4@?D:DE6?E=J AFCDF6 6I46==6?46[ :?G6DE :? E96:C @H? 8C@HE9 2?5 D9@H 2? F?H2G6C:?8 565:42E:@? E@ 25G2?4:?8 E96 492>36C AC@76DD:@?]”k^AmkAm$:?46 :ED 368:??:?8 :? `hbf 2D E96 p=232>2 pDD@4:2E:@? @7 r@>>6C4:2= ~C82?:K2E:@?D[ H92E :D ?@H <?@H? 2D E96 r92>36C @7 r@>>6C46 pDD@4:2E:@? @7 p=232>2[ 92D C6>2:?65 565:42E65 E@ :ED >:DD:@? @7 3F:=5:?8 DEC@?86C 492>36CD 24C@DD @FC DE2E6 H9:=6 25G@42E:?8 E92E 492>36CD @7 4@>>6C46 2C6 E96 AC6>:6C =@42= 3FD:?6DD 25G@42E6D :? E96 $E2E6 @7 p=232>2] %9C@F89 E96 A2CE?6CD9:A H:E9 E96 qFD:?6DD r@F?4:= @7 p=232>2[ 2 ?@?\A2CE:D2? @C82?:K2E:@?[ E96 EH@ @C82?:K2E:@?D C6AC6D6?E E96 :?E6C6DED 2?5 4@?46C?D @7 @G6C @?6 >:==:@? H@C<:?8 p=232>:2?D 6G6CJ 52J]k^Am Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Millbrook Millbrook Chamber Brenda Dennis Cliff Williams Staff Writer Author email Follow Cliff Williams Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Herald e-Edition Wetumpka Herald Wetumpka Herald Most Popular Reeltown graduate killed in Wetumpka crash Second death confirmed from Friday crash in Wetumpka 1 killed, 1 injured in motorcycle crash Wetumpka shooting cases headed to grand jury Lockhart top nurse at Elmore Community Hospital Local Weather Currently in Alexander City 71° Cloudy83° / 69° 2 AM 71° 3 AM 71° 4 AM 71° 5 AM 70° 6 AM 70° Online Poll Are you taking a vacation this summer? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back Copyright 2026 TPI Media Group | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.