Edgewood Academy’s football team will look to put last week's loss behind them, now the Wildcats will face off against the Chambers Academy Rebels, the three-time AISA state champions. 

Edgewood is coming off a difficult 37-0 loss to Abbeville Christian, a result that halted its momentum and left the Wildcats looking for answers heading into this week's matchup.

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file / TPI Edgewood faces off against chambers acadmey.