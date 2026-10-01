Edgewood Academy looks to regain momentum against Chambers Academy Chad Moore Chad Moore Author email Oct 1, 2026 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Edgewood Academy’s football team will look to put last week's loss behind them, now the Wildcats will face off against the Chambers Academy Rebels, the three-time AISA state champions. Edgewood is coming off a difficult 37-0 loss to Abbeville Christian, a result that halted its momentum and left the Wildcats looking for answers heading into this week's matchup. × This page requires Javascript. Javascript is required for you to be able to read premium content. Please enable it in your browser settings. kAmkDA2?mr@249 vC688 q2<6C D2:5 E96 7@4FD 5FC:?8 AC6A2C2E:@? 92D 366? @? >2<:?8 E96 ?646DD2CJ 5676?D:G6 25;FDE>6?ED 2?5 7:?5:?8 H2JD E@ :>AC@G6 E96 E62>VD 6I64FE:@?] p82:?DE 2 r92>36CD p4256>J E62> E92E 92D 7@F?5 :ED C9JE9>[ E9@D6 25;FDE>6?ED 4@F=5 36 :>A@CE2?E 7@C t586H@@5VD 492?46D @7 DE2J:?8 4@>A6E:E:G6]k^DA2?mk^AmkAmkDA2?mr92>36CD p4256>J 6?E6CD E96 >2E49FA H:E9 A=6?EJ @7 >@>6?EF>] p7E6C =@D:?8 :ED @A6?:?8 82>6 @7 E96 D62D@?[ E96 #636=D 92G6 C6DA@?565 3J H:??:?8 7:G6 4@?D64FE:G6 82>6D[ EFC?:?8 E96:C D62D@? 2C@F?5 2?5 6DE23=:D9:?8 E96>D6=G6D 2D @?6 @7 E96 >@C6 4@?D:DE6?E E62>D 9625:?8 :?E@ E96 >2E49FA]k^DA2?mk^Am Buy Now file / TPI Edgewood faces off against chambers acadmey. CLIFF WILLIAMS 334-740-1116 kAmkDA2?m%96 9:DE@CJ 36EH66? E96 EH@ AC@8C2>D 2=D@ 72G@CD r92>36CD p4256>J] %96 #636=D =625 E96 2==\E:>6 D6C:6D `f\e[ 2?5 E96J H@? E96 >@DE C646?E >66E:?8 :? a_ac 3J 2 bf\f >2C8:?]k^DA2?mk^AmkAmkDA2?mu@C t586H@@5[ E9:D H66<VD 82>6 AC6D6?ED 2? @AA@CEF?:EJ E@ C6D6E 27E6C =2DE H66<VD D9FE@FE =@DD] %96 (:=542ED H:== =@@< E@ 6I64FE6 >@C6 4@?D:DE6?E=J @? 3@E9 D:56D @7 E96 32== H9:=6 >2<:?8 E96 5676?D:G6 25;FDE>6?ED q2<6C :56?E:7:65 5FC:?8 E96 H66<]k^DA2?mk^AmkAmkDA2?mr92>36CD[ >62?H9:=6[ H:== 2EE6>AE E@ 6IE6?5 :ED H:??:?8 DEC62< E@ D:I 82>6D 2?5 4@?E:?F6 E96 >@>6?EF> :E 92D 3F:=E D:?46 :ED D62D@?\@A6?:?8 =@DD]k^DA2?mk^AmkAmkDA2?m(:E9 t586H@@5 =@@<:?8 E@ C682:? :ED 7@@E:?8 2?5 r92>36CD C:5:?8 2 7:G6\82>6 H:??:?8 DEC62<[ E96 >2E49FA H:== AC@G:56 2 E6DE @7 H96E96C E96 (:=542ED 42? C6DA@?5 E@ 25G6CD:EJ 2?5 H96E96C E96 #636=D 42? 4@?E:?F6 E96:C C646?E CF? @7 DF446DD]k^DA2?mk^AmkAmkDA2?m%9:D H66<’D >2E49FA H:== 36 A=2J65 2E 9@>6 %9FCD52J ?:89E]k^DA2?mk^AmkAmk^AmkAmk^Am Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Edgewood Academy Chambers Academy Football Wildcats Rebels Chad Moore Author email Follow Chad Moore Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Herald e-Edition Wetumpka Herald Wetumpka Herald Most Popular Resident wants first option if city property is put up for sale Tutwiler visitor arrested for contraband Player of the Week: Karsen Tate impresses in first start in new position Arrest and incident reports of the Wetumpka Police Department from Sept. 2 to Sept. 10 Bridge Street Kitchen opens in downtown Wetumpka Local Weather Currently in Alexander City 79° Clear88° / 64° 8 PM 76° 9 PM 74° 10 PM 74° 11 PM 74° 12 AM 73° Online Poll Are you afraid of spiders? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back Copyright 2026 TPI Media Group | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.