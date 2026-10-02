Elmore County leaned on a strong defensive performance against Greenville, with the Panthers’ defense setting the tone throughout the night.

Coach Kyle Caldwell praised his team’s effort on the defensive side of the ball, particularly its ability to tackle in space and limit Greenville’s passing game in a 20-6 victory on Friday night.

elmore county 002 copy.jpg
Buy Now

File / TPI Elmore County's Beau Traylor and the Panthers took down Greenville on Friday night.

Recommended for you