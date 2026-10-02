Featured Elmore County defense leads the way against Greenville Chad Moore Chad Moore Author email Oct 2, 2026 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Elmore County leaned on a strong defensive performance against Greenville, with the Panthers’ defense setting the tone throughout the night.Coach Kyle Caldwell praised his team’s effort on the defensive side of the ball, particularly its ability to tackle in space and limit Greenville’s passing game in a 20-6 victory on Friday night. × This page requires Javascript. Javascript is required for you to be able to read premium content. Please enable it in your browser settings. kAm“x E9@F89E H6 A=2J65 =:89ED @FE @? 5676?D6[” r2=5H6== D2:5] “%24<=65 6IEC6>6=J H6== :? DA246 E@?:89E 2?5 D64@?52CJ 4@G6C65 C646:G6CD 2?5 2==@H65 WE96 5676?D:G6 =:?6X E@ 86E 27E6C E96 WBF2CE6C324<X 2?5 42FD6 D@>6 AC6DDFC6D]”k^Am Buy Now File / TPI Elmore County's Beau Traylor and the Panthers took down Greenville on Friday night. kAm%96 !2?E96CD’ D64@?52CJ A=2J65 2? :>A@CE2?E C@=6 :? 2==@H:?8 E96 5676?D:G6 =:?6 E@ >2<6 2? :>A24E] qJ =:>:E:?8 @AA@CEF?:E:6D 7@C vC66?G:==6’D C646:G6CD[ t=>@C6 r@F?EJ’D 4@G6C286 82G6 :ED A2DD CFD9 >@C6 E:>6 E@ AC6DDFC6 E96 BF2CE6C324<]k^AmkAmt=>@C6 r@F?EJ 2=D@ >256 2? :>A24E @? DA64:2= E62>D[ 96=A:?8 DH:?8 7:6=5 A@D:E:@? :? E96 !2?E96CD’ 72G@C E9C@F89@FE E96 82>6] r2=5H6== A@:?E65 E@ E9C66 @442D:@?D H96? E96 !2?E96CD H6C6 23=6 E@ A:? vC66?G:==6 :?D:56 :ED @H? `_\J2C5 =:?6[ 2=@?8 H:E9 2 3=@4<65 AF?E]k^AmkAm(9:=6 E96 !2?E96CD 7@F?5 DF446DD :? D6G6C2= 2C62D[ r2=5H6== D2:5 E96C6 2C6 DE:== 56E2:=D E96 E62> ?665D E@ 4=62? FA >@G:?8 7@CH2C5]k^AmkAm“(6 92G6 E@ 4=62? FA E96 AC6\D?2A A6?2=E:6D 2?5 DA64:2= E62>D DF3DE:EFE:@?D E92E 42FD65 56=2J @7 82>6 EH:46[” r2=5H6== D2:5]k^AmkAms6DA:E6 E9@D6 >:DE2<6D[ E96 !2?E96CD’ 5676?D:G6 6I64FE:@? 2?5 DA64:2= E62>D A=2J 82G6 E96 E62> @AA@CEF?:E:6D E@ 4@?EC@= 7:6=5 A@D:E:@? 2?5 <66A AC6DDFC6 @? vC66?G:==6]k^AmkAm(:E9 E96 5676?D:G6 F?:E A=2J:?8 4@?7:56?E=J 2?5 E96 DA64:2= E62>D 4@?EC:3FE:?8 :? <6J >@>6?ED[ t=>@C6 r@F?EJ H:== =@@< E@ 42CCJ E92E A9JD:42= DEJ=6 :?E@ :ED ?6IE >2E49FA H9:=6 4=62?:?8 FA E96 A6?2=E:6D 2?5 4@>>F?:42E:@? :DDF6D E92E D=@H65 E96 E62> 5@H?]k^Am Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Chad Moore Author email Follow Chad Moore Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Herald e-Edition Wetumpka Herald Wetumpka Herald Most Popular Resident wants first option if city property is put up for sale Tutwiler visitor arrested for contraband Arrest and incident reports of the Wetumpka Police Department from Sept. 2 to Sept. 10 ‘10 Years Under the Lights’ Main Street Wetumpka celebrates a decade of downtown revitalization Bridge Street Kitchen opens in downtown Wetumpka Local Weather Currently in Alexander City 74° Partly Cloudy89° / 66° 12 AM 74° 1 AM 73° 2 AM 73° 3 AM 72° 4 AM 72° Online Poll Has the road you lived on been paved in the last 10 years? You voted: Yes No I'm unsure Vote View Results Back Copyright 2026 TPI Media Group | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.