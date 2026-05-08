Featured Grant to aid in farm to school program Cliff Williams Cliff Williams Staff Writer Author email May 8, 2026 17 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A grant is allowing Elmore County Schools to expand its farm to school offering of fruits and vegetables. A $500,000 grant from the USDA will allow Elmore County Schools to expand its Child Nutrition Program Farm to School options. The funding will allow for a centralized Farm to School Processing Hub to be created to facilitate the distribution of Alabama-grown foods in Elmore County Schools. × This page requires Javascript. Javascript is required for you to be able to read premium content. Please enable it in your browser settings. kAm“$>2== 72C>6CD 7246 32CC:6CD D6==:?8 E@ D49@@=D E92E 2C6 :? ?665 @7 7C6BF6?E 56=:G6C:6D[ =:>:E65 4@=5 DE@C286 2?5 D9@CE FE:=:K2E:@? H:?5@HD 5FC:?8 92CG6DE[” t=>@C6 r@F?EJ $49@@=D r}! 5:C64E@C r2J46 s2G:D D2:5] “$49@@= 5:DEC:4ED 2=D@ =24< 6BF:A>6?E 2?5 42A24:EJ E@ H2D9[ AC@46DD 2?5 DE@C6 =2C86 BF2?E:E:6D @7 7C6D9 AC@5F46]”k^AmkAmt=>@C6 r@F?EJ $49@@=D 2=C625J 92D 2 46?EC2=:K65 <:E496? 2E E96 @=5 #@3:?D@? $AC:?8D $49@@=] xE 4@?EC24ED H:E9 492CE6C 2?5 AC:G2E6 D49@@=D E@ AC@G:56 =F?49 >62=D 5FC:?8 E96 D49@@= J62C] s2G:D D2:5 E96 8C2?E H:== 2:5 :? :?4C62D:?8 E96 D:K6 2?5 42A24:EJ @7 E96 <:E496? E@ 92?5=6 >@C6 7C6D9 AC@5F46]k^AmkAm“%96 :?4C62D6 :? 42A24:EJ H:== 7:CDE 36 7@C 4@==2C5 8C66?D[ A62D 2?5 4@C?[” s2G:D D2:5] “(6 9@A6 E@ 36 23=6 E@ 6IA2?5 :?E@ @E96C G686E23=6D 2D H6==]”k^AmkAms2G:D D2:5 E96 <:E496? H:== 2=D@ 36 6IA2?565 E@ 32<6 7C6D9 3C625 D:?46 <:E496?D @? E96 42>AFD6D @7E6? 5@?’E 92G6 E96 42A24:EJ E@ 5@ D@]k^AmkAmxE’D 2? 677@CE E@ <66A :?E6C6DED FA :? E96 r}! AC@8C2> 2>@?8 DEF56?ED 3642FD6 @7 E96 7656C2= 7F?5:?8 E92E 4@>6D H:E9 A2CE:4:A2E:@?] k^AmkAm“%96C6 2C6 C6BF:C6>6?ED H6 >FDE 23:56 3J[” s2G:D D2:5] “%96C6 2C6 2=D@ E9:?8D H6 42? 5@ E92E 86?6C2E6 :?E6C6DE :? @FC D49@@= >62=D]”k^AmkAm~?6 @7 E9@D6 @AE:@?D 2G2:=23=6 E@ DEF56?ED :D %96 w@EDA@E[ 2 >@3:=6 7@@5 ECF4< E92E >@G6D 36EH66? D49@@=D @? 2 H66<=J 32D:D] k^AmkAms2G:D 9@A6D E@ FD6 E96 46?EC2=:K65 <:E496? E@ 4@?EC24E @FE H:E9 @E96C D49@@= DJDE6>D E@ AC@46DD E96:C AC@5F46 7@C 2 766]k^AmkAmp== @7 E96 677@CE :D H@CE9H9:=6] !C:@C E@ E96 r~'xs\`h A2?56>:4[ E96 t=>@C6 r@F?EJ $49@@=D DFAA=6>6?E65 E96 r}! AC@8C2> H:E9 >@?:6D 7C@> E96 86?6C2= 7F?5] }@H E96 r}! AC@8C2> :D D6=7\7F?565 =62G:?8 E96 86?6C2= 7F?5 H:E9 23@FE S`g >:==:@? D:?46 r~'xs\`h E92E H@F=5 @E96CH:D6 36 EC2?D76CC65 E@ r}!]k^AmkAm“xE’D 2 8C62E E9:?8 7@C r}! 2?5 E96 86?6C2= 7F?5[” DFA6C:?E6?56?E #:492C5 s6??:D D2:5] “(6 2C6 23=6 E@ <66A >@C6 :? E96 4=2DDC@@>D 3642FD6 @7 :E — 23@FE Sb >:==:@? 2 J62C @? 2G6C286] r}! 92D 5@?6 H6== 6?@F89 DJDE6>D 24C@DD E96 DE2E6 2C6 =@@<:?8 E@ FD E@ D66 9@H AC@8C2>D >2<6 :E H@C<]”k^Am Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Elmore County Board Of Education Grant Cnp Farm To School Cliff Williams Staff Writer Author email Follow Cliff Williams Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Herald e-Edition Wetumpka Herald Wetumpka Herald Most Popular Alleged murderer posts $1.5 million newly instated bond Endorsement debate comes to judicial forum Hackett, Turner overall Joe Sewell winners Thursday chase started with alleged domestic violence Man gets 18 months in prison for stealing, driving golf cart Local Weather Currently in Alexander City 60° Rain67° / 56° 6 AM 60° 7 AM 60° 8 AM 62° 9 AM 64° 10 AM 65° Online Poll What is your average monthly utility bill? You voted: Under $100 $100-200 $200-300 Over $300 Vote View Results Back Copyright 2026 TPI Media Group | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.