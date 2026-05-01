Featured Holtville car show raises funds for humane society Cliff Williams Cliff Williams Staff Writer Author email May 1, 2026 7 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Buy Now Cliff Williams / TPI Humane Society of Elmore County director Rea Cord, center poses with OÕReilly Auto Parts employees and car show organizers as proceeds from a car show to the humane society. CLIFF WILLIAMS 334-740-1116 Parking was an issue at the Holtville O’Reilly Auto Parts store earlier this month. Old cars came in by the dozens, but they didn’t necessarily need any parts. They were raising funds for the Humane Society of Elmore County. × This page requires Javascript. Javascript is required for you to be able to read premium content. Please enable it in your browser settings. kAm“%96:C A2C<:?8 =@E H2D 4@>A=6E6=J 7F==[” %:> p==6? D2:5] “(6 7:==65 FA E96 =@E ?6IE 5@@C E@@] (6 5:5 =62G6 7@FC DA@ED 7@C 4FDE@>6CD @7 ~’#6:==J]”k^AmkAm%96 42C D9@H H2D 8@:?8 E@ 36 7C66 2E 7:CDE 3FE p==6? 2?5 ~’#6:==J 5:DEC:4E >2?286C !62?FE w@=>2? 492?865 :E]k^AmkAm“%96C6 2C6 2=H2JD 6?ECJ 766D 2E 42C D9@HD[” p==6? D2:5] “Ww@=>2?X D2:5 D96 4@F=5 96=A 2D H6==]”k^AmkAmw@=>2? H2D 23=6 E@ 86E D@>6 2DD:DE2?46 7C@> E96 |:==3C@@< ~’#6:==J 2?5 D96 C624965 @FE E@ 4@CA@C2E6]k^AmkAm“%96J 92G6 2 42C D9@H A24<286 2=C625J[” w@=>2? D2:5] “xE 92D D@>6 EC@A9:6D 2?5 @E96C >2E6C:2=D E@ 96=A 2 DE@C6 9@DE 2 42C D9@H]”k^AmkAmxE 2=D@ :?4=F565 D@>6 5@@C AC:K6D] p==6? 2?5 @E96CD 2=D@ 25565 AC:K6D E@ E96 42496 7@C H:??6CD]k^AmkAmp==6? D2:5 96 H2D?’E 6IA64E:?8 E92E >2?J 42CD E@ D9@H FA]k^AmkAm“%96J ;FDE <6AE 4@>:?8 2?5 4@>:?8[” p==6? D2:5] “xE EFC?65 :?E@ 2 C62==J 8C62E 6G6?E]”k^AmkAmp==6? D2:5 5C:G6CD 7C@> pF3FC?[ s256G:==6 2?5 >@C6 D9@H65 FA]k^AmkAm“(6 925 @?6 42C 7C@> s6DE:?[ u=@C:52 D9@H FA[” p==6? D2:5] k^AmkAmp==6? D2:5 E96J A:4<65 E96 w$tr E@ 36 E96 C64:A:6?E 7@C E96 7F?5D @7 E96 D9@H 27E6C E96 6IA6?D6D H6C6 4@G6C65]k^AmkAm“tG6CJ@?6 =@G6D 2?:>2=D[” p==6? D2:5] “%96J 5@ 2 8C62E ;@3 H:E9 =:>:E65 7F?5D 2?5 H6 ;FDE E9@F89E :E H2D 2 8C62E 42FD6 E@ DFAA@CE]”k^AmkAmw$tr 6I64FE:G6 5:C64E@C #62 r@C5 G:D:E65 E96 DE@C6 %9FCD52J 2D p==6?[ w@=>2? 2?5 DE@C6 6>A=@J66D >256 2 5@?2E:@?]k^AmkAm“%9:D :D 8C62E=J 2AAC64:2E65[” r@C5 D2:5] “(6 2=D@ 2AAC64:2E6 9@H :E 96=AD 86E E96 >6DD286 @FE 23@FE @FC 677@CED E@ DA2J 2?5 ?6FE6C A6ED] {24< @7 :E :D @?6 @7 E96 3:886DE C62D@?D 7@C F?H2?E65 =:EE6CD @7 5@8D 2?5 42ED]”k^Am Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Holtville Car Show Humane Society Humane Society Of Elmore County Cliff Williams Staff Writer Author email Follow Cliff Williams Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Herald e-Edition Wetumpka Herald Wetumpka Herald Most Popular ‘The Level’ seeking ways to reach youth and young adults Arrest and incident reports of the Wetumpka Police Department from April 16 to April 22 Fun and games for all at Holtville Elementary Elmore County NAACP to hold judge candidate forum 3 injured in Highway 14 wreck Local Weather Currently in Alexander City 64° 65° / 56° 5 PM 64° 6 PM 62° 7 PM 61° 8 PM 58° 9 PM 57° Online Poll Do you play Wordle? You voted: Yes, every day Sometimes Never Vote View Results Back Copyright 2026 TPI Media Group | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.