Cliff Williams / TPI Humane Society of Elmore County director Rea Cord, center poses with O’Reilly Auto Parts employees and car show organizers as proceeds from a car show to the humane society.
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Cliff Williams / TPI Humane Society of Elmore County director Rea Cord, center poses with OÕReilly Auto Parts employees and car show organizers as proceeds from a car show to the humane society.

Parking was an issue at the Holtville O’Reilly Auto Parts store earlier this month. 

Old cars came in by the dozens, but they didn’t necessarily need any parts. They were raising funds for the Humane Society of Elmore County.

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