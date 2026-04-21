Featured Holtville sisters to attend Marion on music scholarships Cliff Williams Cliff Williams Staff Writer Author email Apr 21, 2026 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Marion Military Institute Marching Band will have a little more Holtville to it next year. × This page requires Javascript. Javascript is required for you to be able to read premium content. Please enable it in your browser settings. kAm%H@ D:DE6CD 2?5 w@=EG:==6 w:89 $49@@= D6?:@CD C646?E=J D:8?65 >FD:4 D49@=2CD9:AD E@ E96 D49@@=] %96 |2C:@? 32?5 6G6? A=2J65 2E E96 D:DE6CD’ D49@=2CD9:A D:8?:?8 46C6>@?J] k^Am kAm“*@F H2?E E@ <?@H H96C6 E96 >@?6JVD 2En” w@=EG:==6 w:89 $49@@= 32?5 5:C64E@C %C2G:D w:4<>2? D2:5] “xEVD :? >FD:4]”k^AmkAm}@H '6C@?:42 $96C3C@@< 2?5 #J=6:89 p>24<6C 2C6 2>@?8 D:I w@=EG:==6 D6?:@CD E9:D J62C >@G:?8 @? E@ 4@==686 H:E9 >FD:4 D49@=2CD9:AD E@E2=:?8 >@C6 E92? 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