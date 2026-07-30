Featured Lack of home rule limits county commission Cliff Williams Cliff Williams Staff Writer Author email Jul 30, 2026 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Subdivisions are going in across Elmore County.Some are inside the corporate limits of municipalities, such as Millbrook, Eclectic and Wetumpka, and must follow zoning ordinances. × This page requires Javascript. Javascript is required for you to be able to read premium content. Please enable it in your browser settings. kAm%96C6 2C6 2=D@ DF35:G:D:@?D 36:?8 56G6=@A65 :? F?:?4@CA@C2E65 t=>@C6 r@F?EJ] (:E9@FE “9@>6 CF=6[” E96D6 56G6=@A>6?ED 92G6 76H C6DEC:4E:@?D @? E96> 2?5 2C6 8C62E=J 4@?EC@==65 3J p=232>2 =2H 2?5 E96 p=232>2 =68:D=2EFC6] %96 DE2E6 D6ED 32D:4 C6BF:C6>6?ED 7@C 2 56G6=@A6C DF49 2D 5C2:?286] k^Am kAm“s6G6=@A6CD 2=D@ 92G6 E@ 4964< H:E9 FE:=:EJ 4@>A2?:6D[” t=>@C6 r@F?EJ 4@>>:DD:@?6C qC25 s2G:D D2:5] “%96J 4964< E@ >2<6 DFC6 E96 FE:=:E:6D 42? 92?5=6 E96 255:E:@?2= =@25 @? 6=64EC:42=[ H2E6C 2?5 82D DJDE6>D] (96? E9@D6 2C6 4964<65 @77 3J E96 FE:=:E:6D[ E9@D6 A=2?D @C A=2ED 2C6 3C@F89E E@ E96 4@F?EJ 7@C C6G:6H]”k^AmkAmt=>@C6 r@F?EJ 6>A=@J66D E96? C6G:6H E96 5@4F>6?E2E:@? E@ 6?DFC6 :E >66ED E96 DE2E6 C68F=2E:@?D]k^AmkAm“x7 :E >66ED 2== E96 C6BF:C6>6?ED[ E96 =2H DE2E6D E96 4@F?EJ 4@>>:DD:@? D92== 2AAC@G6 :E[” s2G:D D2:5]k^AmkAm%92E >62?D AC@A6CEJ @H?6CD :? F?:?4@CA@C2E65 t=>@C6 r@F?EJ 42? 56G6=@A DF35:G:D:@?D 2=>@DE F?76EE6C65] %96 DE2E6 C68F=2E:@?D 56D:8?2E65 EFC?:?8 =2?6D 2?5 D@>6E:>6D EC277:4 =:89ED H96? E96 56G6=@A>6?ED C6249 2 46CE2:? D:K6] k^AmkAm#6D:56?ED @7 F?:?4@CA@C2E65 t=>@C6 r@F?EJ 92G6 6IAC6DD65 E96:C 5:DA=62DFC6 H:E9 E96 D:K6 @7 E96 56G6=@A>6?ED 3642FD6 E96J D2J :E H:== 42FD6 F??646DD2CJ DEC6DD E@ DJDE6>D 2=C625J :? A=246]k^AmkAm%96 C646?E !92D6 a 2AAC@G2= @7 2 56G6=@A>6?E 3J E96 4@>>:DD:@? D2H DF49 A=2?D 7@C 2 EC277:4 =:89E]k^AmkAmp 564256 28@[ E96 G@E6CD @7 t=>@C6 r@F?EJ 6?24E65 2 C676C6?5F> E@ 2==@H E96 t=>@C6 r@F?EJ r@>>:DD:@? E@ 368:? A=2??:?8 2?5 K@?:?8 677@CED D:>:=2C E@ 2 >F?:4:A2=:EJ] k^AmkAmw@>6 CF=6 :D D@>6E9:?8 E96 4@>>:DD:@? 925 3C:67=J 7C@> a_`e E@ a_`g] p AF3=:4 C676C6?5F> ?2CC@H=J A2DD65 2==@H:?8 E96 4@>>:DD:@? E@ 562= H:E9 DF49 >2EE6CD] qFE :? a_`g 2 A6E:E:@? H:E9 >@C6 E92? c[___ D:8?2EFC6D H2D 3C@F89E E@ E96 4@>>:DD:@? E@ C6A62= E96 :ED 23:=:EJ E@ 9@>6 CF=6]k^AmkAm“xE H2D C6A62=65 H:E9 ecT @7 E96 G@E6[” t=>@C6 r@F?EJ 4@>>:DD:@? 492:C>2? q2CE |6C46C D2:5]k^AmkAm%96 A@H6C E@ 6>A@H6C E96 4@>>:DD:@? E@ K@?6 F?:?4@CA@C2E65 t=>@C6 r@F?EJ =:6D H:E9 G@E6CD]k^AmkAm“x7 E96J H2?E FD E@ 36 23=6 E@ 4@?EC@= E96D6 >2EE6CD[ G@E6CD H:== 92G6 E@ 8:G6 E96 4@>>:DD:@? E96 23:=:EJ[” 4@>>:DD:@?6C s6??:D w:== D2:5] “(:E9@FE 9@>6 CF=6[ E96 4@>>:DD:@? H:== 92G6 E@ 7@==@H E96 D:>A=6 C6BF:C6>6?ED @7 2 DF35:G:D:@? 6DE23=:D965 3J E96 DE2E6]”k^Am Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Elmore County Elmore County Commission Growth Home Rule Cliff Williams Staff Writer Author email Follow Cliff Williams Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Herald e-Edition Wetumpka Herald Wetumpka Herald Most Popular Wetumpka man arrested for rape 1 released, 2 still held with no bond in Titus robbery, assault Arrest and incident reports of the Wetumpka Police Department from July 16 to July 23 Wetumpka man indicted on charges of child porn, sexual extortion Arrest and incident reports of the Wetumpka Police Department from July 9 to July 15 Local Weather Currently in Alexander City 89° Partly Cloudy89° / 73° 2 PM 90° 3 PM 89° 4 PM 89° 5 PM 90° 6 PM 89° Online Poll Have you visited the Tallapoosa County Agribusiness Center? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back Copyright 2026 TPI Media Group | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.