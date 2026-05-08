Millbrook resident dies in Friday morning collision Cliff Williams Cliff Williams Staff Writer Author email May 8, 2026 14 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A Millbrook man was declared deceased after his truck ran through a building, struck a trailer and continued into another business on Highway 14 in Millbrook early Friday morning.Millbrook police chief P.K. Johnson said Millbrook police and fire departments responded to reports of a single-vehicle collision involving a building. × This page requires Javascript. Javascript is required for you to be able to read premium content. Please enable it in your browser settings. kAm“#6DA@?5:?8 @77:46CD 2?5 7:C6 56A2CE>6?E A6CD@??6= 5:D4@G6C65 2 a__e u@C5 u\`d_ A:4<FA ECF4<[ H9:49 925 CF? E9C@F89 E96 {:G:?8 (@C5 r9FC49[” y@9?D@? D2:5] “%96 G69:4=6 6I:E65 E96 C62C @7 E96 3F:=5:?8[ DECF4< 2 ECF4< EC2:=6C 2?5 4@?E:?F65 :?E@ 2?@E96C 3FD:?6DD[ w@>6E@H? $>2== |@E@CD[ 367@C6 4@>:?8 E@ 2 7:?2= DE@A]”k^AmkAm%96 G69:4=6’D 5C:G6C 2?5 =@?6 @44FA2?E[ r65C:4< {2?87@C5[ dc[ @7 |:==3C@@<[ H2D 564=2C65 5625 @? E96 D46?6] ~77:46CD H:E9 E96 |!s EC277:4 9@>:4:56 F?:E 4@?5F4E65 2 EC277:4 9@>:4:56 :?G6DE:82E:@?]k^Am kAm“xE 2AA62CD E92E E96 G:4E:> >2J 92G6 6IA6C:6?465 D@>6 EJA6 @7 >65:42= 6>6C86?4J AC:@C E@ 9:D G69:4=6 =62G:?8 E96 C@25H2J[” y@9?D@? D2:5] “p44@C5:?8 E@ H:E?6DD DE2E6>6?ED 2?5 6G:56?46 @3D6CG65 2E 2?5 ?62C E96 D46?6[ E96 G:4E:> H2D EC2G6==:?8 62DE3@F?5 @? w:89H2J `c[ H96? :E =67E E96 C@25H2J[ 4C@DD:?8 E96 A2C<:?8 =@E 2E r@=@?:2= !=2K2[ AC:@C E@ 4C2D9:?8 :?E@ E96 3F:=5:?8]”k^AmkAm{2?87@C5’D 3@5J H2D EFC?65 @G6C E@ E96 p=232>2 s6A2CE>6?E @7 u@C6?D:4 $4:6?46[ H9@ H:== 4@?5F4E 2? 2FE@ADJ E@ 56E6C>:?6 E96 42FD6 @7 562E9] k^AmkAm“~FC EC277:4 9@>:4:56 :?G6DE:82E@CD H:== 6I2>:?6 2== 6G:56?46[ E@ :?4=F56 E96 G:4E:>’D G69:4=6[ :? 2? 677@CE E@ 56E6C>:?6 2?J 724E@CD E92E >2J 92G6 4@?EC:3FE65 E@ E9:D EC28:4 6G6?E[” y@9?D@? D2:5] “pE E9:D E:>6 E96C6 2C6 ?@ 2AA2C6?E :?5:42E@CD @7 H92E >2J 92G6 42FD65 E9:D 4@==:D:@?] ~FC E9@F89ED 2?5 AC2J6CD 8@ @FE E@ |C] {2?87@C5’D 72>:=J 2D E96J AC@46DD E96 =@DD @7 E96:C =@G65 @?6]”k^Am Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Fatality Fatal Wreck Millbrook Crash Cliff Williams Staff Writer Author email Follow Cliff Williams Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Herald e-Edition Wetumpka Herald Wetumpka Herald Most Popular Alleged murderer posts $1.5 million newly instated bond Endorsement debate comes to judicial forum Hackett, Turner overall Joe Sewell winners Thursday chase started with alleged domestic violence Man gets 18 months in prison for stealing, driving golf cart Local Weather Currently in Alexander City 62° Light Rain62° / 58° 8 AM 63° 9 AM 64° 10 AM 65° 11 AM 67° 12 PM 68° Online Poll What is your average monthly utility bill? You voted: Under $100 $100-200 $200-300 Over $300 Vote View Results Back Copyright 2026 TPI Media Group | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.