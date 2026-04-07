Featured Oswalt’s opens location in Wetumpka Cliff Williams Cliff Williams Staff Writer Author email Apr 7, 2026 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Buy Now Cliff Williams / TPI Oswalt’s has opened on Main Street in downtown Wetumpka. It specializes in limited brands of clothing and its own shirts. CLIFF WILLIAMS 334-740-1116 Shoppers have another option in downtown Wetumpka with the opening of Oswalt’s.It is the second location for the Prattville based clothing business. × This page requires Javascript. Javascript is required for you to be able to read premium content. Please enable it in your browser settings. kAm“!6@A=6 <6AE 3688:?8 FD E@ 4@>6 @G6C 96C6[” $F>>6C ~DH2=E D2:5] “(6 7@F?5 2 8C62E =@42E:@? H:E9 2 8C62E =2?5=@C5 2?5 >256 :E 92AA6?]”k^AmkAm$F>>6C 2?5 96C 9FD32?5 y@?2E92? ~DH2=E @A6?65 E96:C 7:CDE =@42E:@? 23@FE 7@FC 2?5 92=7 J62CD 28@ :? !C2EEG:==6] k^AmkAm“(6 92G6 366? :? C6E2:= 367@C6 @A6?:?8 FA[” $F>>6C ~DH2=E D2:5] “(6 925 366? :? DE@C6D =:<6 q2>2 u6G6C 2?5 E92E :?5FDECJ H2D 8@:?8 5@H?] (6 925 2=H2JD E9@F89E 23@FE @A6?:?8 2 DE@C6 @7 @FC @H?]”k^AmkAm%96 ~DH2=ED H6C6 G:D:E:?8 y@?2E9@?’D 72>:=J :? !C2EEG:==6 2?5 H6C6 =@@<:?8 2E A=246D E@ A@DD:3=J @A6?]k^AmkAm“(6 H6?E FA @? E96 9:== 2?5 H6C6 =:<6[ ‘(6’== ;FDE @A6? 96C6[’” y@?2E9@? ~DH2=E D2:5] k^AmkAm%96J 925 2 766=:?8 7@C H92E H@F=5 36 DF446DD7F=] %96J 7@F?5 3C2?5D @7 4=@E9:?8 E92E @776C65 FA 2C62D @7 6I4=FD:G:EJ] qC2?5D =:<6 {@42= q@J[ {@42= v:C=[ $@FE96C? |2CD9 2?5 pu%r~ 42? 36 7@F?5 :? E96:C DE@C6D] k^AmkAm~DH2=E’D 2=D@ 92D 7@F?5 2 H2J E@ 6>3C246 :ED @H? 3C2?5 @7 D9:CED 2D H6==] k^AmkAm“~FC ‘v@ E@ r9FC49’ D9:CE :D @FC >@DE A@AF=2C :E6>[” y@?2E9@? ~DH2=E D2:5] “%92E :D D@>6E9:?8 E92E H6 925 4FDE@> >256 7@C FD]”k^AmkAm~DH2=E’D 96=5 2 D@7E @A6?:?8 =2DE H66< 2E :ED 5@H?E@H? (6EF>A<2 =@42E:@? @? |2:? $EC66E] xE’D 23@FE 2 E9:C5 @7 E96 D:K6 @7 E96:C !C2EEG:==6 =@42E:@?[ 3FE E96 D:K6 92D?’E DE@AA65 E96 6I4:E6>6?E]k^AmkAm“(6EF>A<2 92D 366? 2>2K:?8 D@ 72C[” y@?2E9@? ~DH2=E D2:5] “tG6CJ@?6 :D D@ 6I4:E65 E@ 92G6 FD @G6C 96C6] %96J 92G6 366? D@ 96=A7F=] %96 =25:6D 24C@DD E96 DEC66E 2E %96 v23 92G6 366? H@?56C7F=] tG6CJ@?6 92D 366? 2>2K:?8 E@ H@C< H:E9]”k^Am Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Oswalts Downtown Wetumpka Wetumpka Business Retail Cliff Williams Staff Writer Author email Follow Cliff Williams Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Herald e-Edition Wetumpka Herald Wetumpka Herald Most Popular Prattville man arrested for possession of child porn Chamber helps celebrate another new business in Wetumpka ‘He was supposed to go to prom’ Murderer sentenced in plea deal in shooting death of a 16-year-old Arrest and incident reports of the Wetumpka Police Department from March 28 to April 1 Two students injured in school bus crash Local Weather Currently in Alexander City 75° 75° / 45° 2 PM 76° 3 PM 77° 4 PM 77° 5 PM 76° 6 PM 75° Online Poll What is your favorite Easter tradition? You voted: Sunrise service Sunday supper Egg hunts & decorating Easter baskets Vote View Results Back Copyright 2026 TPI Media Group | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.