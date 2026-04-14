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Cliff Williams / TPI Stacy Reed, right, installs a pinwheel on the lawn of the Elmore County Courthouse. Reed is the director of the Elmore County DHR.

It was a playful ceremony on the lawn of the historic Elmore County Courthouse Friday. There was popcorn, bracelets and pinwheels.

But the message was serious and clear.

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