Featured Pinwheels for Preventation: Elmore County marks Child Abuse Preventation month Cliff Williams Cliff Williams Staff Writer Author email Apr 14, 2026 6 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Buy Now Cliff Williams / TPI Stacy Reed, right, installs a pinwheel on the lawn of the Elmore County Courthouse. Reed is the director of the Elmore County DHR. CLIFF WILLIAMS 334-740-1116 It was a playful ceremony on the lawn of the historic Elmore County Courthouse Friday. There was popcorn, bracelets and pinwheels.But the message was serious and clear. × This page requires Javascript. Javascript is required for you to be able to read premium content. Please enable it in your browser settings. kAm“(6 2C6 A=2?E:?8 D@>6 A:?H966=D :? 9@?@C @7 2== E96 49:=5C6? E92E H6 D6CG6 :? E96 4@F?EJ[” t=>@C6 r@F?EJ s6A2CE>6?E @7 wF>2? #6D@FC46D 5:C64E@C $E24J #665 D2:5] “%9:D :D E96 7:CDE @7 D6G6C2= 6G6?ED :? E96 >@?E9 @7 pAC:= E@ 3C:?8 2H2C6?6DD E@ AC6G6?E:?8 49:=5 23FD6 2?5 ?68=64E]”k^AmkAm#665 D2:5 r9:=5 p3FD6 !C6G6?E:@? |@?E9 :D 2? @AA@CEF?:EJ E@ 8C@H DFAA@CE 7@C A2C6?ED 2?5 72>:=:6D 3FE 2=D@ 2 492?46 E@ 3F:=5 4@>>F?:E:6D 49:=5C6? 42? 8C@H 2?5 E9C:G6 :?] k^AmkAm“sw#’D >:DD:@? :D E@ AC@G:56 7@C E96 AC@E64E:@? 2?5 H6== 36:?8 2D H6== 2D D6=7 DF77:4:6?4J @7 49:=5C6? 2?5 25F=ED :? t=>@C6 r@F?EJ[” #665 D2:5]k^AmkAm{2DE J62C[ sw# :?G6DE:82E65 cb_ C6A@CED @7 49:=5 23FD6 2?5 ?68=64E[ 244@C5:?8 E@ #665] xE :?G@=G65 deh 49:=5C6? :? t=>@C6 r@F?EJ] #665 D2:5 2=>@DE bgT H6C6 :?5:42E65 @C 925 ECF6 7:?5:?8D @7 23FD6 @C ?68=64E]k^AmkAm“(6 2G6C286 ah 72>:=:6D 6249 >@?E9 E92E H6 D6CG6 :? E96:C 9@>6D E9C@F89 AC@E64E:G6 D6CG:46D[” #665 D2:5] “(6 2G6C286 2 E@E2= @7 fh 49:=5C6? :? 7@DE6C 42C6 :? t=>@C6 r@F?EJ 6249 >@?E9 @7 a_ad]” A2DE E6?D6nk^AmkAm|2?J @7 E96 49:=5C6? t=>@C6 r@F?EJ sw# D6CG6D 4@>6 E9C@F89 E96 4@FCEC@@> @7 t=>@C6 r@F?EJ s:DEC:4E r@FCE yF586 q6? q2I=6J] w6 96=AD >2<6 56E6C>:?2E:@?D 23@FE H92E :D 36DE 7@C 49:=5C6? @? 9:D 5@4<6E H:E9 E96 96=A @7 >2?J 286?4:6D :?4=F5:?8 sw#] k^AmkAm“(6 92G6 2 4=@D6E 7:==65 H:E9 5@?2E:@?D[” q2I=6J D2:5] “xE’D D>2== E@JD E92E 96=A 3C:?8 C6=:67 E@ 2 49:=5 E92E :D :? 4@FCE 7@C H92E6G6C C62D@?]”k^AmkAm%96 ;F586 2=D@ D92C65 2 DE@CJ H:E9 E9@D6 82E96C65 @? E96 4@FCE9@FD6 DE6AD 7@C E96 AC@8C2> 23@FE 2 42C53@2C5 3@I A=2?E 96 C646?E=J G:D:E65] xE 52H?65 @? 9:> E96 3@I :D =:<6 49:=5C6?[ 6DA64:2==J >2?J E92E 4@>6 E9C@F89 9:D 4@FCEC@@>]k^AmkAmq2I=6J D2:5 H6 2== 86E 42C53@2C5 3@I6D]k^AmkAm“xE @44FCC65 E@ >6 E92E E96 42C53@2C5 3@I6D E92E 4@>6 E@ J@FC 9@FD6 D@>6E:>6D E96JVG6 8@E C@F89 6586D[” q2I=6J D2:5] “%96JVG6 8@E D4F77D @C D4C2A6D @C >2J 6G6? 92G6 D@>6 E62CD 2?5 D42CD @? E96>]”k^AmkAmq2I=6J D2:5 >@DE A6@A=6 5@?’E H@CCJ 23@FE H92E E96 3@I =@@<D =:<6 2D 6G6CJ@?6 :D =@@<:?8 7@CH2C5 E@ H92E E96 3@I 4@?E2:?D] xE D9@F=5 36 E96 D2>6 H:E9 49:=5C6?]k^AmkAm“(92E >2EE6CD :D H92EVD @? E96 :?D:56 2?5 H92EVD H2:E:?8 E@ 86E @FE @7 E92E 42C53@2C5 3@I[” q2I=6J D2:5] “(6 H2?E E@ 86E E96 49:=5 @FE @7 E96 3@I 2?5 =6E E96> 3=@DD@> :?E@ D@>6E9:?8 E92E 42? 492?86 E96 H@C=5 2C@F?5 E96>[ E@ >2<6 E96 H@C=5 2 36EE6C A=246 2?5 E@ >2<6 2== @7 FD 36EE6C]”k^Am Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Child Abuse Child Abuse Preventation Elmore County Dhr Cliff Williams Staff Writer Author email Follow Cliff Williams Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Herald e-Edition Wetumpka Herald Wetumpka Herald Most Popular Minor injury in shooting where about a dozen rounds were fired Wetumpka man arrested for aggravated surveillance, sexual extortion Traffic citation turns into a felony arrest in Millbrook ADOC arrests 2 allegedly involved in drone operation Arrest and incident reports of the Wetumpka Police Department from April 2 to April 8 Local Weather Currently in Alexander City 82° 82° / 54° 5 PM 83° 6 PM 81° 7 PM 77° 8 PM 71° 9 PM 68° Online Poll Do you plan to plant a garden this year? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back Copyright 2026 TPI Media Group | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.