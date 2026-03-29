River Bank and Trust makes Forbes list TPI Staff TPI Staff Author email Mar 29, 2026 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Being in 29th place on a list of hundred may not seem like much, but when that list is Forbes magazine’s 17th annual list of America’s Best Banks, it means a lot.River Financial Corp., owner of River Bank and Trust, placed 29th on the prestigious list and is the only bank in Alabama making the cut. × This page requires Javascript. Javascript is required for you to be able to read premium content. Please enable it in your browser settings. kAmu@C36D C2?<65 E96 `__ DEC@?86DE 32?<D 3J `` >6EC:4D >62DFC:?8 8C@HE9[ 4C65:E BF2=:EJ 2?5 AC@7:E23:=:EJ 7@C E96 `a >@?E9D 6?5:?8 $6AE] b_[ a_ad[ 2D H6== 2D DE@4< A6C7@C>2?46 :? E96 `a >@?E9D E9C@F89 y2?] ab[ a_ad[ 2 u@C36D 2CE:4=6 DE2E65]k^AmkAm“%96 `_ 6BF2==J\H6:89E65 7:?2?4:2= >6EC:4D 4@?D:56C65 2C6 ?6E :?E6C6DE >2C8:?j C6EFC? @? 2G6C286 E2?8:3=6 4@>>@? 6BF:EJj C6EFC? @? 2G6C286 2DD6EDj rt%` C2E:@j 677:4:6?4J C2E:@j ?@?A6C7@C>:?8 2DD6ED 2D 2 A6C46?E286 @7 E@E2= 2DD6EDj C6D6CG6D 2D 2 A6C46?E286 @7 E@E2= 2DD6EDj C:D<\32D65 42A:E2= C2E:@j @A6C2E:?8 C6G6?F6 8C@HE9j 2?5 ?6E 492C86\@77D 2D 2 A6C46?E286 @7 E@E2= =@2?D[” E96 2CE:4=6 DE2E65]k^Am Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Forbes River Bank And Trust America's Best Banks Alabama Bank Ranking TPI Staff Author email Follow TPI Staff Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Herald e-Edition Wetumpka Herald Wetumpka Herald Most Popular ‘He was supposed to go to prom’ Murderer sentenced in plea deal in shooting death of a 16-year-old Elmore county deputies catch suspect after he falls through ceiling Despite video evidence, the porch is safe Arrest made in decades old sex abuse allegation Wetumpka council amends budget Local Weather Currently in Alexander City 59° Cloudy63° / 49° 8 PM 59° 9 PM 58° 10 PM 57° 11 PM 58° 12 AM 58° Online Poll Do you still agree with the United States being at war with Iran? You voted: Yes No I don't know Vote View Results Back Copyright 2026 TPI Media Group | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.