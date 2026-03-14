Read Across America
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Cliff Williams / TPI Retired educator Jerri Ison has been dressing as Cat in the Hat for Read Across America for years. The last few have been at Eclectic Elementary School supporting her daughter and EES teacher Lindsey Ison.

A real live Cat in the Hat brought Read Across America to life at Eclectic Elementary School.

There was also Thing 1 and Thing 2, a blue fish, a red fish, Fox in Socks, Sally and the Lorax. They were all there to help celebrate Read Across America and encourage reading. 

PHOTOS: Read Across America at Eclectic Elementary School