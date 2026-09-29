Wetumpka approves nearly $25 million budget Cliff Williams Cliff Williams Staff Writer Author email Sep 29, 2026 Sep 29, 2026 Updated 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A new budget was approved by the Wetumpka City Council for the upcoming fiscal year at its meeting last week.“It’s a good budget,” Wetumpka Mayor Jerry Willis said. “I think it will serve us well.” × This page requires Javascript. Javascript is required for you to be able to read premium content. Please enable it in your browser settings. kAm%96 3F586E AC65:4ED 7:D42= J62C a_af C6G6?F6D E@ 36 Sac[ffb[h__] ~7 E92E[ S`g]e >:==:@? :D 4@>:?8 7C@> E2I6D 2?5 2?@E96C Sa]d >:==:@? 7C@> =:46?D6D 2?5 A6C>:ED]k^AmkAm|F?:4:A2= 4@FCED 2C6 AC@;64E65 E@ AC@5F46 Sed_[___ 2?5 E96 (6EF>A<2 $A@CED r@>A=6I H:== 86?6C2E6 2=>@DE Sed_[___]k^AmkAmtIA6?D6D 2C6 3F586E65 7@C Saa >:==:@?] %96 =2C86DE =:?6 :E6> :D 7@C E96 (6EF>A<2 !@=:46 s6A2CE>6?E H:E9 Sc]f >:==:@?] %96 (6EF>A<2 u:C6 s6A2CE>6?E :D 6DE:>2E65 E@ DA6?5 Sb]c >:==:@?] %96 AF3=:4 H@C<D 56A2CE>6?E :D 2==@EE65 Sa]g >:==:@?] %96 (6EF>A<2 $A@CED r@>A=6I :D 3F586E65 E@ DA6?5 Sa]` >:==:@?]k^AmkAmtIA6?D6D 2E E96 (6EF>A<2 |F?:4:A2= p:CA@CE 2C6 6DE:>2E65 2E Saef[a`dj Sdbh[__g :? 64@?@>:4 56G6=@A>6?Ej 2?5 Sbbd[gag :? 4@>>F?:42E:@?D 2?5 E@FC:D>] k^AmkAmx? @E96C 24E:@? E96 (6EF>A<2 r:EJ r@F?4:=ik^AmkAm• pAAC@G65 >:?FE6D @7 E96 pF8] `f >66E:?8]k^AmkAm• pAAC@G65 2 492?86 @C56C :? E96 2>@F?E @7 Sc[a__ 7@C FA8C2565 6=64EC:42= D6CG:46 7@C E96 C6DEC@@> 2?5 A2C<:?8 =@E AC@;64E]k^AmkAm• pAAC@G65 8C2?E >2?286>6?E AC@465FC6D]k^AmkAm• v2G6 A6C>:DD:@? 7@C 2? 28C66>6?E H:E9 v@@5HJ? |:==D U2>Aj r2H@@5 E@ AC@G:56 4@?DECF4E:@? 6?8:?66C:?8 2?5 :?DA64E:@? D6CG:46D 7@C 2 C6DFC724:?8 2?5 D:56H2=< AC@;64E 2=@?8 (6DE %2==2DD66 $EC66E 36EH66? r@@D2 #:G6C !2C<H2J 2?5 2?5 }@CE9 qC:586 $EC66E 2E 2 4@DE ?@E E@ 6I4665 S`b_[aba]da]k^AmkAm• pAAC@G65 E96 AFC492D6 @7 2? 255:E:@?2= %:>6r=@4< !=FD E:>6 4=@4< 2?5 E@ :?4C62D6 C6?6H2= D6CG:46D 3C:?8:?8 2??F2= C6?6H2= 4@DED E@ S``[baf]c_]k^AmkAm• pAAC@G65 C6A2:C:?8 2 8C2AA=6 ECF4< 2E 2 4@DE @7 S`b[bh`]dh]k^AmkAm• pFE9@C:K65 2 AC62AA=:42E:@? 7@C 2 a_af p:CA@CE x>AC@G6>6?E AC@;64E]k^AmkAm• $FCA=FD65 E2D6CD[ 32EE6C:6D[ 9@=DE6CD 2?5 42CEC:586D 7C@> E96 (6EF>A<2 !@=:46 s6A2CE>6?E]k^Am Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Wetumpka Wetumpka Council Budget Cliff Williams Staff Writer Author email Follow Cliff Williams Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Herald e-Edition Wetumpka Herald Wetumpka Herald Most Popular Maroon Machine shares self reflecting program Player of the Week: Karsen Tate impresses in first start in new position Arrest and incident reports of the Wetumpka Police Department from Sept. 2 to Sept. 10 Wetumpka drops non-region game to Smiths Station Main Street Wetumpka celebration more than 10 years in the making Local Weather Currently in Alexander City 84° Sunny84° / 50° 3 PM 84° 4 PM 84° 5 PM 82° 6 PM 79° 7 PM 73° Online Poll Are you afraid of spiders? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back Copyright 2026 TPI Media Group | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.